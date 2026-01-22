Just ahead of the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park (right, come on Nintendo, just chill with these titles), the 'real' Talking Flower accessory will release on 12th March, 2026.

As for what it does, well, it's pretty much what you'd expect. It'll say random quotes on its own roughly twice every hour. You can also press the button on its base to make it speak anytime you like. It'll say specific things depending on what time of day it is, but don't worry, it'll keep quiet when you're asleep at night.

What's slightly troubling, however, is that although you can long-press the button to get it to shut up, the overview trailer states that this is only "for a while, at least". What the heck does that mean?

Regardless, it looks both charming and irritating at once, and we frankly can't wait to get our hands on one. Meanwhile, Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the Switch 2 has been confirmed to launch on 26th March, 2026.