Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force are bringing Dynasty Warriors: Origins to the Switch 2 next week. It was previously revealed the Musou would run at a fixed but "stable" 30fps on Nintendo's new hybrid platform, and now that reviews have gone live, it's been confirmed there's also a 'variable' option.

This might not necessarily be the best option for everyone, but if you're eager to see the game closer to 60fps on Switch 2, it's at least there. As shown in tests by the YouTube channel Cycu1, the title's quality mode outputs a consistent 30fps, while the variable mode targets 60fps (and mostly jumps between the 50s and high 40s).

In our Dynasty Warriors: Origins review for the Switch 2, PJ O'Reilly mentioned how the 30fps option felt "smooth and responsive at all times" and was good once you had readjusted. As for his time with the game's "variable" unlocked frame rate toggle, he experienced some stutters.

"Even though Koei Tecmo has gone and thrown in a "variable" unlocked frame rate toggle for you to mess with, honestly, I recommend just leaving this off to enjoy a consistently smooth and fully exhilarating ride without any little niggling stutters that this toggle introduces at points. You don't need niggles distracting you from the story or the '1 VS 1000' battles here either, as what Dynasty Warriors: Origins brings to the table is a grand refocusing of the usual Warriors caper that makes for a very exciting and stylish reboot."

You can change the game's frame rate in the 'Graphics' menu within the settings. What will you be selecting - 30fps or variable? Tell us in the comments.