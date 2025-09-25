Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Koei Tecmo today announced a remaster of Dynasty Warriors 3 and it will be coming to the Switch and Switch 2 next year on 19th March 2026.

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered contains Dynasty Warriors 3 and Dynasty Warriors 3: Xtreme Legends. It's running on UE5 and the action system of the third title has also been evolved to create an even more exhilarating experience.

"Enjoy a fresh take on 1 vs. 1,000 where tradition and innovation intertwine."

This follows Koei Tecmo's recent announcement it would be bringing Dynasty Warriors: Origins to the Switch 2 in January 2026.