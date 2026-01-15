We are just one week away from the launch of Dynasty Warriors: Origins on Switch 2, and Koei Tecmo has blessed us with an all-new gameplay trailer, giving a thorough rundown of how things look on the hybrid console.

The above three-minute overview is only available in Japanese at the time of writing (we will sub in an English version when it crops up), but it's the gameplay that we're really interested in here, and there's a boatload of it.

Koei Tecmo previously announced that Origins will run at a "fixed 30fps on Switch 2 to prioritise a stable experience with the desired 1,000+ characters on screen, and the above trailer showcases exactly that. That's not to knock it, mind you. The battles look suitably epic, with a whole host of different fighting styles to choose from and a decent amount of variety in the opponents, it seems.

The trailer also gives us a peek at each character's skill tree, unlockable moves and weapon options, so expect a lot of the series' signature customisation to be on display right from the jump.

Origins arrives on Switch 2 on 22nd January, the very same day that the 'Visions of the Four Heroes' DLC drops its new weapons and story arcs. Gosh, what a busy start to 2026!