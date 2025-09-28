Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have confirmed the upcoming Switch 2 release Dynasty Warriors: Origins will run at a fixed but "stable" 30fps.

The game's director Tomohiko Sho shared this information with Famitsu this week, while explaining the reasoning behind this decision. The team could have hit 60fps, but there would have been a reduced number of soldiers, and the priority was to provide a stable experience.

Here's the translation (via RPG Site):

"The Switch 2 version will be fixed to 30 fps, and we are developing it with a priority on stable operations. It's good hardware, and if we reduced the number of soldiers to about the same amount as prior Warriors series entries, we could have gotten it running at 60 fps. Since this game will show a few thousands of characters, I think it would be better if you can play here with a stable 30 fps."

When this tactical action title arrives on Switch 2 in January 2026, fans can also experience the game's "large-scale DLC" on the same day.

This update on Origins for Switch 2 follows Koei Tecmo announcing Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered for the Switch 2 and Switch earlier this week. It will be coming to both Nintendo platforms on 19th March 2026.