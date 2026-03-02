BIT.TRIP developer Choice Provisions (once known as Gaijin Games back in the day) has a Kickstarter campaign in progress to bring BIT.TRIP Rerunner to the Switch 2. First released on Steam in 2023 and PS5/Xbox in 2024, it's a complete remake of the original BIT.TRIP RUNNER for the WiiWare service on Wii. The accompanying trailer brings back industry legend Charles Martinet for some key voiceover work

At the time of writing, the Kickstarter is sitting at $16,933 with 17 days left to reach its $50,000 goal. $20 pledges will net a Switch 2 code for when the game launches, but this looks to be one of those "all or nothing" kind of campaigns. If Choice Provisions fails to complete its funding, it could be that the game just doesn't get ported at all. The devs state that funding is "an important financial boost that helps keep the studio healthy while we complete the port and fulfil rewards".

We reckon Rerunner would find a good home with the Switch 2, though. The series has thrived on Nintendo platforms, and it sounds like Choice Provisions just isn't ready to compromise on quality, stating "the original Switch couldn't run it at the level of performance and clarity we felt it deserved".

So if this sounds like something you'd like to see become a reality, then consider checking it out. Choice Provisions' most recent work for the Switch was a new take on an Atari classic with Breakout Beyond, and we thought it was very good, awarding it a score of 8/10.