Nintendo has today published the transcript of its 85th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, in which company president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked to comment on the Switch 2's Game-Key Card releases. Unsurprisingly, he came to the defence of the format. Equally unsurprisingly, we're still not convinced.

As highlighted on BlueSky by @oatmealdome, the topic arose from one shareholder's announcement to the Nintendo directors that they have concerns about the Game-Key Card format. "I've seen opinions on the internet saying that Game-Key Cards are unappealing," the investor said, "I'm concerned that if third-party titles using Game-Key Cards don't sell well, it will discourage third parties from supporting the Switch 2".

It's a fair comment, particularly given the discourse around third-party Switch 2 sales in recent weeks, but Furukawa dodged the issue like a pro. "We introduced the Game-Key Card because game file sizes are larger on the Switch 2 compared to the Switch 1," the company president responded, "We have various ways to distribute games on the Switch 2, and we are working with our third-party partners to ensure their support for our platform".

Let's quickly break that down, shall we? The first section feels like a no-brainer, explaining the very basics of the format, but for all the beefy Street Fighters and Split Fictions, it turns a blind eye to the smaller titles that definitely could fit on a cart. As for the second section, it all feels very focused on the publisher side of things, doesn't it? As if to say, 'Oh, you don't want a Game-Key Card or an expensive cartridge? Have you considered releasing digitally?'

It has been rumoured for a good few months now that Nintendo is only offering publishers a Game-Key Card or an expensive 64GB cart. This has yet to be confirmed, and Furukawa was never going to disclose that kind of information in a meeting like this, but it might have been nice to get a little more reassurance about what "working with our third-party partners to ensure their support for our platform" actually entails. Hey, we can dream!

Only time will tell whether Game-Key Card releases actually have all that much effect on sales, but for the time being, prepare to see them sticking around on Switch 2 for a while.