Game-Key Card Street Fighter
Nintendo has today published the transcript of its 85th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, in which company president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked to comment on the Switch 2's Game-Key Card releases. Unsurprisingly, he came to the defence of the format. Equally unsurprisingly, we're still not convinced.

As highlighted on BlueSky by @oatmealdome, the topic arose from one shareholder's announcement to the Nintendo directors that they have concerns about the Game-Key Card format. "I've seen opinions on the internet saying that Game-Key Cards are unappealing," the investor said, "I'm concerned that if third-party titles using Game-Key Cards don't sell well, it will discourage third parties from supporting the Switch 2".

It's a fair comment, particularly given the discourse around third-party Switch 2 sales in recent weeks, but Furukawa dodged the issue like a pro. "We introduced the Game-Key Card because game file sizes are larger on the Switch 2 compared to the Switch 1," the company president responded, "We have various ways to distribute games on the Switch 2, and we are working with our third-party partners to ensure their support for our platform".

Let's quickly break that down, shall we? The first section feels like a no-brainer, explaining the very basics of the format, but for all the beefy Street Fighters and Split Fictions, it turns a blind eye to the smaller titles that definitely could fit on a cart. As for the second section, it all feels very focused on the publisher side of things, doesn't it? As if to say, 'Oh, you don't want a Game-Key Card or an expensive cartridge? Have you considered releasing digitally?'

It has been rumoured for a good few months now that Nintendo is only offering publishers a Game-Key Card or an expensive 64GB cart. This has yet to be confirmed, and Furukawa was never going to disclose that kind of information in a meeting like this, but it might have been nice to get a little more reassurance about what "working with our third-party partners to ensure their support for our platform" actually entails. Hey, we can dream!

Only time will tell whether Game-Key Card releases actually have all that much effect on sales, but for the time being, prepare to see them sticking around on Switch 2 for a while.

What do you make of Furukawa's response? Are you convinced by Game-Key Cards yet? Let us know in the comments.

[source nintendo.co.jp, via bsky.app]