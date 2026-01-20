To get the Zelda 40th anniversary celebrations underway, Nintendo Music has this week added The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass soundtrack.

The primary composers were Kenta Nagata and Toru Minegishi, who both previously worked on the soundtrack for the GameCube title The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. This DS follow-up was originally released in 2007 and features characters such as Linebeck.

The album on Nintendo Music contains 80 tracks in total and has a runtime of 1 hour and 31 minutes. Here's every song included (warning: contains spoilers):

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass - Nintendo DS, 2007

Title Theme (The Great Sea) File Selection Paper-Cutout Theatre - Beginning Paper-Cutout Theatre - Meeting Paper-Cutout Theatre - Princess Zelda Paper-Cutout Theatre - Demon King's Scheme Paper-Cutout Theatre - The Boy Who Became a Hero Paper-Cutout Theatre - Departure The Pirate Ship The Ghost Ship Appears Tetra's Call South Mercay Island House Theme Oshus's Theme Oshus's Sword Training Item Acquired Cavern Interior Linebeck's Theme Item Acquired (Dizzy) Fortune-Teller's House Phantom Hourglass Acquired Temple of the Ocean King: Commencing Search Looming Phantom Phantom Strike Beedle's Shop Ship Spirit Gem Acquired Approaching the Ghost Ship Temple Interior Battle Important Item Acquired Boss Battle Sand of Hours Appears Sand of Hours Acquired A Spirit Opens the Way Spirit Rescued Heart Container Acquired North Mercay Island Cannon Game Explained Boss Battle at Sea Game Over Spirit Rescued? Conversation with Oshus Ciela's Awakening Jolene Attacks Foggy Seas Tetra Located Paper-Cutout Theatre - Bellum Link and Tetra A New Voyage Big Gold Rupee Acquired Goron Island Goron Island House Theme Rupoor Acquired Magic Box Important Item Acquired Phantom Sword Acquired Bellum Battle Bellum Battle (Recovered Memories) Tetra Restored Reunited with Tetra Tetra Abducted Bellum Lives Bellum Battle (Ghost Ship) Bellum's Tenacity Linebeck Captured Linebeck Possessed Bellum Battle (Phantom) The Ocean King Appears Conversation with the Ocean King Final Conversation Parting Ways with Ciela Staff Credits Epilogue Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Begin Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Playing as Link Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Defeated Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Link Defeated

Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Victory Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Lose/Draw Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Results

If you want to listen to this music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. This follows an update last week which added the Mario & Luigi: Brothership soundtrack, and the week before this Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance was added.

You can see this growing list of Nintendo Music albums in our full guide here on Nintendo Life. This follows last week's reveal of a new Zelda Lego set.