Zelda: Phantom Hourglass
Image: Nintendo

To get the Zelda 40th anniversary celebrations underway, Nintendo Music has this week added The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass soundtrack.

The primary composers were Kenta Nagata and Toru Minegishi, who both previously worked on the soundtrack for the GameCube title The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. This DS follow-up was originally released in 2007 and features characters such as Linebeck.

The album on Nintendo Music contains 80 tracks in total and has a runtime of 1 hour and 31 minutes. Here's every song included (warning: contains spoilers):

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass - Nintendo DS, 2007

  1. Title Theme (The Great Sea)
  2. File Selection
  3. Paper-Cutout Theatre - Beginning
  4. Paper-Cutout Theatre - Meeting
  5. Paper-Cutout Theatre - Princess Zelda
  6. Paper-Cutout Theatre - Demon King's Scheme
  7. Paper-Cutout Theatre - The Boy Who Became a Hero
  8. Paper-Cutout Theatre - Departure
  9. The Pirate Ship
  10. The Ghost Ship Appears
  11. Tetra's Call
  12. South Mercay Island
  13. House Theme
  14. Oshus's Theme
  15. Oshus's Sword Training
  16. Item Acquired
  17. Cavern Interior
  18. Linebeck's Theme
  19. Item Acquired (Dizzy)
  20. Fortune-Teller's House
  21. Phantom Hourglass Acquired
  22. Temple of the Ocean King: Commencing Search
  23. Looming Phantom
  24. Phantom Strike
  25. Beedle's Shop Ship
  26. Spirit Gem Acquired
  27. Approaching the Ghost Ship
  28. Temple Interior
  29. Battle
  30. Important Item Acquired
  31. Boss Battle
  32. Sand of Hours Appears
  33. Sand of Hours Acquired
  34. A Spirit Opens the Way
  35. Spirit Rescued
  36. Heart Container Acquired
  37. North Mercay Island
  38. Cannon Game Explained
  39. Boss Battle at Sea
  40. Game Over
  41. Spirit Rescued?
  42. Conversation with Oshus
  43. Ciela's Awakening
  44. Jolene Attacks
  45. Foggy Seas
  46. Tetra Located
  47. Paper-Cutout Theatre - Bellum
  48. Link and Tetra
  49. A New Voyage
  50. Big Gold Rupee Acquired
  51. Goron Island
  52. Goron Island House Theme
  53. Rupoor Acquired
  54. Magic Box
  55. Important Item Acquired
  56. Phantom Sword Acquired
  57. Bellum Battle
  58. Bellum Battle (Recovered Memories)
  59. Tetra Restored
  60. Reunited with Tetra
  61. Tetra Abducted
  62. Bellum Lives
  63. Bellum Battle (Ghost Ship)
  64. Bellum's Tenacity
  65. Linebeck Captured
  66. Linebeck Possessed
  67. Bellum Battle (Phantom)
  68. The Ocean King Appears
  69. Conversation with the Ocean King
  70. Final Conversation
  71. Parting Ways with Ciela
  72. Staff Credits
  73. Epilogue
  74. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Begin
  75. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Playing as Link
  76. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Defeated
  77. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Link Defeated
  78. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Victory
  79. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Lose/Draw
  80. Wireless Mode - Battle Mode: Results

If you want to listen to this music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. This follows an update last week which added the Mario & Luigi: Brothership soundtrack, and the week before this Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance was added.

You can see this growing list of Nintendo Music albums in our full guide here on Nintendo Life. This follows last week's reveal of a new Zelda Lego set.

What do you think of the latest soundtrack to join Nintendo Music? Let us know in the comments.