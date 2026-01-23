Famitsu has given us our latest look at the physical Japanese gaming charts, and despite a Nintendo newbie joining the ranks, it has been a very quiet week indeed.

Unsurprisingly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition comes out on top this time, debuting with a meagre 31,372 copies sold — hey, we said it was a quiet one! The Switch 1 edition has seen a bit of a boost too, and now finds itself at fourth, while Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends: Z-A occupy the other two spots on the podium.

Sales are down across the board this week, but considering that it accounts for the sleepy middle week of January, we're not all that surprised.

Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (12th Jan - 18th Jan) Total Unit Sales 1 Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 31,372 NEW 2

Mario Kart World Switch 2 17,639 2,778,889 3 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 9,990 1,587,653 4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 9,047 8,343,109 5 Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 8,560 1,065,074 6 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 8,415 249,798 7 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen Switch 8,070 302,212 8 Kirby Air Riders Switch 2 7,942 480,491 9 Minecraft Switch 5,465 4,133,500 10 Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 4,966 465,146

On the hardware side of things, Nintendo systems take up the full podium this time, with the Switch Lite and OLED joining the Switch 2 at the top of the standings. As you might expect from the software numbers, console sales haven't been massive this time, but hey, that's the post-holiday blues.

Combining the three Switch 1 SKUs for the week gives us 27,234 sales, while the trio of PS5 models comes in at 9,983.

Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:

Position Console Unit Sales (12th Jan - 18th Jan) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 67,509 4,165,414 2 Switch Lite 12,686 6,835,611 3 Switch OLED 8,631 9,423,469 4 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 6,358 1,167,422 5 Switch 5,917 20,230,657 6 PlayStation 5 2,378 5,877,836 7 PlayStation 5 Pro 1,247

