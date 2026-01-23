Famitsu has given us our latest look at the physical Japanese gaming charts, and despite a Nintendo newbie joining the ranks, it has been a very quiet week indeed.
Unsurprisingly, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition comes out on top this time, debuting with a meagre 31,372 copies sold — hey, we said it was a quiet one! The Switch 1 edition has seen a bit of a boost too, and now finds itself at fourth, while Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends: Z-A occupy the other two spots on the podium.
Sales are down across the board this week, but considering that it accounts for the sleepy middle week of January, we're not all that surprised.
Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:
On the hardware side of things, Nintendo systems take up the full podium this time, with the Switch Lite and OLED joining the Switch 2 at the top of the standings. As you might expect from the software numbers, console sales haven't been massive this time, but hey, that's the post-holiday blues.
Combining the three Switch 1 SKUs for the week gives us 27,234 sales, while the trio of PS5 models comes in at 9,983.
Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (12th Jan - 18th Jan)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|67,509
|4,165,414
|2
|
Switch Lite
|12,686
|
6,835,611
|3
|
Switch OLED
|8,631
|9,423,469
|4
|PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|6,358
|1,167,422
|5
|
Switch
|
5,917
|20,230,657
|6
|
PlayStation 5
|2,378
|5,877,836
|7
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|1,247
|316,368
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|230
|25,090
|9
|
Xbox Series S
|
50
|
340,514
|10
|
Xbox Series X
|
23
|323,907
|11
|PlayStation 4
|
10
|7,930,186