In case you missed it, Atlus is celebrating Persona's 30th anniversary this year, and to get the party underway, it's now opened a special website.

The Persona 30th Anniversary Portal includes an original illustration from character designer Sigenori Soejima, showing off the faces of the franchise. Apart from this, there's a notice about how the "next update" will be taking place on 8th January 2026 (aka next week).

You can also check out the official 30th anniversary website trailer above, and there's an English version of this page on Sega's local site. Here, the attached message tells fans to "stay tuned for more anniversary news".

