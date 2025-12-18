Nintendo has been on a bit of a roll with the first-party updates this week, and now it's Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer's turn for a refresh.

The game has today been updated to ver. 1.3.0, with the big addition being Kurogane, a new instructor who can help guide you through easier workouts. Fresh Tai Chi sessions have also been added to the game, so you can get your reps in at a more manageable pace.

The full patch notes were shared on the Nintendo Support website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below. As ever, they are a little on the brief side!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Fitness Boxing 3 Ver. 1.3.0 (18th Dec 2025)

Additional and Updated Features

Added Kurogane as an instructor.

Added Easy Workouts, where you can easily select an exercise program.

Added tai chi to the game.

Bug Fixes

Fixed minor bugs.

Not all that detailed, eh? Hey ho, at least the additions sound interesting enough.

We had a good time with Fitness Boxing 3 when it punched its way onto Switch last year. While the music really got on our nerves, we stated that it "brings some much-needed variety to what could have been another by-the-numbers release with new songs and not much else" in our 7/10 review.