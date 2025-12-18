Nintendo has been on a bit of a roll with the first-party updates this week, and now it's Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer's turn for a refresh.
The game has today been updated to ver. 1.3.0, with the big addition being Kurogane, a new instructor who can help guide you through easier workouts. Fresh Tai Chi sessions have also been added to the game, so you can get your reps in at a more manageable pace.
The full patch notes were shared on the Nintendo Support website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below. As ever, they are a little on the brief side!
Fitness Boxing 3 Ver. 1.3.0 (18th Dec 2025)
Additional and Updated Features
- Added Kurogane as an instructor.
- Added Easy Workouts, where you can easily select an exercise program.
- Added tai chi to the game.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed minor bugs.
Not all that detailed, eh? Hey ho, at least the additions sound interesting enough.
We had a good time with Fitness Boxing 3 when it punched its way onto Switch last year. While the music really got on our nerves, we stated that it "brings some much-needed variety to what could have been another by-the-numbers release with new songs and not much else" in our 7/10 review.