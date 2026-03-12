Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! (Dotemu, 16th Mar, $24.99) - Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!’s open area battlefields empower you to choose your path through warfare. Explore large-scale environments to discover opportunities to defend zones from onslaughts, dynamite towering bugs and rescue fellow soldiers from an untimely end to their service. With secrets lurking in every stage as well as unlockable firepower and pilotable on-field mecha, you’ll have the Federation’s full support as you clash with a horrifying array of close-range, flying and tanklike warriors ready to tear you from limb to limb.

Royal Revolt Survivors (Headup Games, 16th Mar, $9.99) - Royal Revolt Survivors delivers fast-paced top-down roguelite action fused with addictive survivor-style combat and massive replayability. Defend your kingdom against relentless waves of enemies and fight to survive run after run. Choose from iconic Warriors, each with unique abilities and playstyles. Battle across dynamic arenas filled with escalating threats, surprises, and ever-changing conditions that demand quick thinking and smart builds

Deadzone: Rogue (Prophecy Games, 17th Mar, $19.99) - Deadzone: Rogue is a roguelite FPS set in space. Blast through hostile machines, forge your build with augments and elements, and grow stronger each run — solo or in co-op. Solo or Co-Op Carnage Adventure on your own, or conquer the ship in a co-op squad of up to 3 players. Mark enemies for focused fire, synchronize grenade strikes, and storm enemies with overwhelming force. Adjust difficulty levels for each mission to match your mood, from a more laid-back adventure experience all the way to nightmare mode.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Daedalic Entertainment, 18th Mar, $35.99) - Take control of a team of deadly specialists and sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy mountain monasteries or hidden forest camps. Set traps, poison your opponents or completely avoid enemy contact. The group is composed of very different personalities. Working together as a team seems impossible at first. Yet over the course of many missions, trust is won and friendships are made. The characters develop their own dynamic and each member will have to face their own personal demons.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice (Daedalic Entertainment, 18th Mar, $19.99) - Set in Japan around the early Edo period, Aiko's Choice is a stealth strategy game that takes place within the story of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. The expansion focuses on one of the main game's protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a Geisha. Although Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind her, Aiko's former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her deadly companions she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past...

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club (Game Mill, 10th Oct, $39.99) - Join Snoopy and the gang in an all-new mystery adventure packed with charm, clever puzzles, and heartwarming friendships! Step into Snoopy’s paws and detective hat as you explore the town, solve challenging cases, and uncover hidden secrets—with help from the lovable Peanuts gang. Whether you're investigating strange happenings at the school, chasing clues through the forest, each case is filled with brain-teasing challenges and unexpected surprises.

Switch eShop - New Releases

10 Casual Games Collection (QubicGames, 7th Mar, $9.99) - Welcome to a collection where relaxation, creativity, chaos, and pure silliness come together. Included in this bundle: • Astro Miner • Buffet Boss • Diamond Painting ASMR • ASMR Slicing • Baking Time • Dig Deep • Mystical Mixing • Run Sausage Run! • Light-It Up • Foot Clinic Pick a game, press play, and enjoy a moment of pure, simple fun whenever you need it.

Adventurous Slime (Ratalaika Games, 13th Mar, $5.99) - The evil menace known as Lord Old Skull has been freed, and now our colorful family of slimes must heed the call of heroism. Customize your slime, journey through diverse biomes, battle powerful bosses, and discover alternative branching paths in this slime-sized action quest.

Bean Beasts (Anxious Noob Games Ltd, 12th Mar, $9.99) - Defeat monster hordes alongside your Bean Beasts in this cute, challenging Tower Defense Game! Evolve your companions, explore upgrade paths for traps and take on epic boss battles!

Bonnie Bear Saves Frogtime (offbrand games, 16th Mar, $16.99) - This story revolves around the frog-hopping tactical battler Frogtime. Collect, buy and trade frogs and use them to build an unbeatable roster. Embark on a quest to defeat the local bully, and get sidetracked – play music, infiltrate a beehive (disguised as a bee), and maybe get in a sled race with a vampire. Fully voice acted by us and our friends but also features a number of surprising special guests.

Bubblegum Galaxy (Astrolabe Games, 12th Mar, $19.99) - Bubblegum Galaxy is a cute building strategy game about rebuilding the galaxy tile by tile. Discover and design new planets, complete missions, explore your office and befriend your co-workers... all while trying to find out who deleted the galaxy!

Collector’s Cove (VoodooDuck, 12th Mar) - Embark on a tranquil journey to uncharted waters in Collector’s Cove, a farming adventure set on the high seas! There are no enemies in this world: it’s just you, your animal friend, and an ocean full of secrets and surprises. Grow a flourishing floating farm. Cultivate rare crops and reel in elusive fish. Discover new islands and climate zones, each with its own collection of unique local flora. Fill in your Collector’s Compendium.

Collie Call: The Future is Calling (Afil Games, 12th Mar, $3.49) - Get ready for intergalactic barking and clever strategy in Collie Call: The Future Is Calling. Here, you control a robotic dog in outer space on a very unusual mission: organize floating sheep into air-bubble pastures before chaos takes over the galaxy.

Coralia and the Ocean of Stars (Aldora Games, 6th Mar, $5.95) - Coralia the mermaid and a brilliantly clever crab set out on a fantastic adventure to help Explorer 1, a stranded robot, find the way back home among the stars. Aboard a quirky, improvised ship, they will have to overcome ocean dangers and cosmic challenges on a journey that connects the deep sea with the mysteries of the universe.

Cowboys (GAME NACIONAL, 6th Mar, $1.99) - During a journey across the desert in search of gold, a map is discovered. Thus, a secret that should never have been uncovered comes to light.

CreArt – Painting by Numbers (TREVA, 12th Mar, $16.50) - Turn numbers into works of art! Choose from over 120 designs, color in each section, and marvel as vibrant images appear before your very eyes. Whether animals, landscapes or artistic designs, experience the perfect escape as you paint.

CRYZON part4 (TOYURO, 5th Mar, $1.82) - The objective is to use jumps and dashes to obtain crystals on the stage. The stage is a 3D space with vertical, horizontal, and depth. Gravity is present, and players control the player by moving forward, backward, left, right, and vertically with jumps to reach the crystal.

Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil (404 Games, 6th Mar, $3.99) - Join the all-night investigation at an abandoned building where reports of paranormal activity have never stopped. As a member of a ghost-hunting team, explore empty rooms and dark corridors while monitoring supernatural phenomena. Use professional detection equipment to track strange fluctuations, record unexplained sounds, and document sightings. As the night progresses, activity intensifies and the building’s hidden past begins to surface.

DecaDungeons (Elushis, 11th Mar, $9.99) - DecaDungeons is a first-person, turn-based dungeon crawler where fate is decided by a magical six-sided dice. Explore 10 deadly dungeons, battle fierce foes, hunt monsters, and survive!

Deckline (Dolores Ent., 13th Mar, $6.99) - Deckline is an atmospheric war-horror card game. Out of ammo and encircled, you play one last game of Durak to distract from the inevitable. Experience the grit and dread of modern combat through the lens of a board game. Your command has abandoned you. With all resources depleted and no hope of rescue, you and your squad gather for one last game of Durak. With death closing in, you shuffle the deck, clinging to the memories of laughter and camaraderie. Now, it’s all that remains.

DigDigDrill (Phoenixx, 18th Mar, $7.99) - DigDigDrill is a mining, ore-collecting, and drill-customization simulation game where you carve out the underground world step-by-step at your own pace. Dig, collect, and grow stronger. This is the definitive edition of "steady progress" mining that you won't be able to put down! Use the resources you gather to create your very own original drill. Let's dig deep into a cozy world with no enemies and no time limits!

Don’t Mess With Bober (Axyos Games, 13th Mar, $9.99) - Don’t Mess With Bober is an atmospheric first-person horror game inspired by 1980s classics, where a seemingly innocent vacation turns into a nightmare. A small mistake during your holiday can unleash the wrath of an enraged Beaver seeking revenge. Immerse yourself in a chilling experience filled with tension, suspense, and classic horror elements.

EGGCONSOLE Advanced LORD MONARCH PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 12th Mar, $7.16) - This title is a real-time simulation game released by Nihon Falcom in 1991. As the player, you become the king of a nation, governing your land with the ultimate goal of conquering all rival countries. You will issue commands to your units to cultivate land, build houses, construct defensive fences, and lay down bridges. While working to build a robust stronghold, you can merge units together to form a powerful army. Ultimately, capturing the enemy's castle clears the stage.

Emerland Solitaire 2 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 5th Mar, $6.99) - Welcome to the wonderful country of Emerland! A stunning new game with classic rules. Hundreds of fun levels, dangerous opponents and heroic companions await in an adventure full of mysteries and secrets.

Fairywood Survivors (GazeGames Interactive, 5th Mar, $4.99) - Your forest is dying. Poisonous creatures crawl beneath ancient roots, corrupt the air, and hunt your friends. But they forgot one thing — this forest has a fairy protector. You are the last spark of light in the darkness. Each wave of enemies grows faster, deadlier, and more overwhelming. The screen fills with monsters, and there is nowhere left to run.

Fly or Fly (GazeGames Interactive, 5th Mar, $4.99) - In Fly for Fly, you control a cheeky little fly that turns a peaceful classroom into total chaos. Your only goal is to make every student lose their patience and survive long enough to see it happen. Fly over desks and land on notebooks. Dodge furious swats as you push each student’s nerves to the limit. The more you annoy them, the higher their anger meter climbs. But be careful, one well-timed smack could end your buzzing career in an instant!

Goritaire (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, 18th Mar, $4.99) - Where did gorillas come from? What are gorillas? Where are gorillas going? A single-player game of gorillas— That is GORITIA! Fill the jungle with gorillas! Expand the gorilla habitat by growing the troop while ensuring a steady supply of bananas. To achieve victory, seven or more gorillas must be aligned on the ground. However, if any gorilla is left without food, defeat follows—marking the total collapse of the troop.

Hidden Cats in Spooky Village (Silesia Games, 12th Mar, $4.99) - The Hidden Cats are back to explore the whispers and shadows of the mysterious Spooky Village! Find over 1200 hidden objects across 12 levels, collect special cards, and discover real-life cats shared by our Hidden Cats community!

Japanese Rural Life Adventure (G-MODE, 5th Mar, $19.99) - Japanese Rural Life Adventure is a relaxing slow-life simulation where you can experience the charm of traditional Japanese countryside living, all in a beautifully crafted pixel-art world.

Jigsaw Puzzle Passport: Spain (Downmeadowstreet, 13th Mar, $3.49) - Experience the sun-drenched beauty of Southern Spain from the comfort of your home. Jigsaw Puzzle Passport: Spain invites you to a relaxing, visual journey, featuring breathtaking high-definition photography.

Jukai Maze (Zhiyi, 12th Mar, $6.99) - Do you believe in the existence of an afterlife? “They say there’s a research institute at the foot of Mount Fuji studying the afterlife. ” Intrigued by the half-believable rumor, Shiu invites the protagonist, Haryu Ryoushi, to explore the depths of Aokigahara. What was supposed to be a simple vlog shoot shifts the moment they step into the forest. As night falls and the mist thickens, they lose their sense of direction. Shiu vanishes without a trace, and Ryoushi is pulled into another “reality,” awakening inside a strange psychiatric hospital.

Korean Drone Flying Tour Daedunsan (14Dimension, 12th Mar, $1.99) - This game is a drone simulation game that allows you to experience real drone flight based on footage shot by a real flying drone. There is no up, down, left or right direction control, only the control to increase or decrease the drone speed. You can also change the drone's flight mode from Normal, Sport, and Eco to any of the 3.

Let’s Freeze Some Penguins (Neckbolt, 18th Mar) - Northern Bear is crawling with penguins! The Emperor Penguin is moving his minions north of the arctic circle, and it’s up to Walnut the Walrus and Noklas the Narwhal to freeze them in their tracks! Use Walnut’s Walrus Wind to freeze penguins into ice-blocks. Use the ice-blocks to build new paths, stairs, and bridges! This simple concept is the foundation of a whole adventure of puzzling predicaments.

Letters to Arralla (Little Pink Clouds, 18th Mar, $16.99) - The best part of delivering mail? You can open every single letter and look through everyone’s business! Whilst in the real world this is a crime, on Arralla Isle it’s perfectly acceptable, and even encouraged! At the Arralla Isle Deliberry service, you'll have to solve where each letter goes through pictograms drawn on each envelope - and they're not always obvious!

Memory Rewind (SOFT SOURCE, 12th Mar, $19.99) - Step into the life of a self-proclaimed detective. Along with your quirky assistant Olivina, take on a seemingly ordinary case, until you unravel its hidden twists and turns that pull you through a thrilling, unique story.

MLB The Show 26 (Sony Interactive Entertainment, 13th Mar, $59.99) - Step up and take control of how you leave your mark in the most immersive MLB The Show yet. Discover new Road To The Show mechanics, deeper Franchise experiences, enhanced customization options, and true-to-life on-field action.

Noire Police Detective: Gangster Drama Simulator (Meraki Tech, 7th Mar, $4.99) - One explosion. Too many lies. When a car bomb shakes 1950s San Viento, detective Javier Cruz must investigate the truth — while the city fights to bury it. In Noire Police Detective: Gangster Drama Simulator, follow leads through neon-lit streets, motels, bars, warehouses, and ruined landmarks — and decide how far you’re willing to go to uncover the truth.

Opus Magnus: Complete Edition (Alliance, 17th Mar, $29.99) - Opus Magnum: Complete Edition is the latest open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of SpaceChem, Infinifactory, TIS-100, and SHENZHEN I/O. Includes both Opus Magnum and the brand-new De Re Metallica expansion. Master the intricate, physical machinery of the transmutation engine— the alchemical engineer’s most advanced tool— and use it to create vital remedies, precious gemstones, deadly weapons, and more.

Parkour Labs (Pdpartid@games, 12th Mar, $14.99) - Welcome to the Ultimate Parkour Game! Welcome to Parkour Labs, a vaporwave-inspired parkour game. Surf the waves of nostalgia and retro aesthetics, sliding down ramps and performing smooth turns. Explore colorful and surreal landscapes inspired by the culture, music, and art of the 80s and 90s. Collect glitch effects and artifacts to unlock new levels and secrets. Experience the synthwave atmosphere in this unique and original game that challenges your mouse control and movement skills.

Penguin (GAME NACIONAL, 13th Mar, $1.99) - Between freezing waters and mysterious depths, dive ever deeper in search of rare fish and the unknown. By selling its catches, the penguin unlocks upgrades, equipment, and access to deeper areas. Collect all 42 Arctic monsters to complete your ARCTICDEX.

PiyoRide! (Inbility, 5th Mar, $1.99) - A side-scrolling action game with simple controls! Dodge obstacles and aim for the greatest distance! Master Perfect Dodges to fly even farther!? In this game, you ride the Momonga Robo and soar through the skies in a side-scrolling 2D action adventure.

Pocket Drift Rally (Gametry, 6th Mar, $1.99) - Pocket Drift Rally is a fast-paced, cartoon-style racing game where players slide through tight corners, master drifting techniques, and race on dynamic asphalt tracks inspired by real motorsport circuits. With vibrant graphics, exaggerated motion, and a charming rally car hero, the game delivers quick, satisfying drift action perfect for short, exciting play sessions. Customize your driving style, chase the perfect racing line, and leave clouds of smoke behind as you dominate each track!

Quick Brain Letter Hunt (TT, 12th Mar, $6.99) - “Where is ◯? ” is a simple, satisfying brain-teaser: Just spot the target character hidden among a screen full of scattered letters and tap it. You’ll encounter Hiragana, the English alphabet, Hangul, and Traditional Chinese characters. The more unfamiliar characters mix in, the more your focus and observation skills get tested! Quick to play in short bursts, yet perfectly warming for the brain. Ignore distractions like shape, size, color, and placement—trust your eagle eyes and claim the correct answer.

Quick Deduction Short Mysteries (MASK, 12th Mar, $3.99) - Perfect for when you’re thinking, “I want a quick dose of mystery!” Each puzzle is a simple one-question, one-answer challenge. You’ll face strange little moments hidden in everyday life—odd details and puzzling events that make you tilt your head. Read the story, sort out the situation, and reach the one true answer.

Rooster Saga: I Believe I Can Fly (CUDIT, 12th Mar, $0.99) - Rooster Saga is a fast-paced arcade game focused on timing, reflexes, and precision. Tap to keep the rooster airborne, avoid endless obstacles, and survive for as long as possible. Every mistake ends the run instantly. Easy to learn but hard to master, Rooster Saga is built for quick sessions and constant retries, where skill is the only thing that matters. Compete on global leaderboards, compare your scores with other players, and push yourself to fly farther with every attempt. Whether you play for a minute or an hour, each run challenges your focus and reaction speed. There are no upgrades, power-ups, or shortcuts. Success depends entirely on your timing and control. Perfect for arcade fans, score chasers, and players who enjoy simple mechanics with a tough challenge.

Sand Seeker (Downmeadowstreet, 14th Mar, $4.99) - Roam sunlit streets, sandstone buildings, hidden alleys, and open desert paths as the great pyramids loom in the distance. Search for lost locations scattered throughout the city and surrounding sands. Every corner tells a story shaped by time, sand, and history.

Shalnor: Silverwind Saga 2 (Johnny Ostad, 12th Mar, $9.99) - An evil Necromancer has brought ruin upon an already dangerous island. It's up to Rynna to fight her way through hordes of monsters and undead beings, and defeat the Necromancer and his minions and free the souls of those who have been trapped in the world of the living. Find Weapons and Artifacts, explore the 20 zones, each dividing into multiple caves and dungeons. Help the people by finding their possessions and freeing their souls. Shalnor: Silverwind saga 2 mixes 2D sprites with a 3D terrain, giving it a unique look, the game features quick and swift movement that makes fighting hordes of monsters fun.

Shop Simulator Collection Bundle: Trading Card & Collectible Cars & Retro Geek (NOSTRA GAMES, 17th Mar, $24.99) - This bundle of games will give you a taste of the excitement of opening a shop in your town and expanding your business worldwide. Attract like-minded individuals and help them discover something unique! Create an iconic meeting place for your friends!

Six Seven Nights (RandomSpin Games, 12th Mar, $4.99) - Six Seven Nights is a compact first-person survival horror focused on investigation, atmosphere, and escalating tension. You are sent to a school locals openly call cursed. It has been closed for months after a chain of unexplained incidents and growing panic in the surrounding area. Strange sightings, nightly disturbances, and psychological breakdowns are all tied to the building — or so people believe.

Solitaire Crime Stories Chapter 5 (Ocean Media, 5th Mar, $6.99) - They disturbed a sealed temple. Now, an ancient evil has followed them to Springdale. When the archaeologists start dying in seemingly "accidental" ways, the town whispers of a curse. Skeptical but determined, Lana and Bill enter a shadowy world where logic fails, and they must fight an enemy that can't be touched by handcuffs or bullets. - Colorful and intuitive solitaire challenges - Finish compelling quests - Solve hundreds of solitaire levels - Crack the case and catch the killer

Speed Boom: Last Delivery (Iurie, 12th Mar, $9.99) - Speed Boom: Last Delivery is a high-speed arcade experience built around one thing — momentum. Dash across a vibrant neon city, wall-run between skyscrapers, chain jumps across rooftops, and deliver packages as fast as humanly possible. Every second counts. Every shortcut matters. Every mistake costs you time. Take on 40 time-based deliveries and push for the ultimate S+ rank. The faster you move, the better the reward.

Spin Path 2 (Entity3, 7th Mar, $1.49) - Take control of a sleek rolling sphere and blast down a constantly shifting track packed with spinning platforms, deadly hazards, and glowing collectibles. Every second pushes you faster, every decision matters, and one mistake ends the run. This is instant-action gameplay at its most addictive. Controls are simple, but survival demands focus, precision, and nerves of steel. Collect dots to rack up points and trigger Frenzy Mode mid-run. In this short burst of unstoppable power, smash through obstacles, shatter barriers, and tear the track apart.

Twins or Tens (Soroka Games, 7th Mar, $1.99) - Twins or Tens is a fun and relaxing number puzzle game. Your goal is simple — connect numbers in one line to match identical numbers or create combinations with a total sum of 10. The rules are easy to learn, but the game becomes more challenging as you play. Think carefully, plan your moves, and clear the board to get the highest score possible. The game is perfect for quick sessions or longer relaxing play.

UFOPHILIA (JanduSoft, 12th Mar, $12.49) - UFOPHILIA is a first-person psychological horror game where you explore areas marked by alien phenomena. Use specialized equipment to detect, identify, and photograph aliens, but do so at your own risk. . . They are watching you too. Equipped with advanced tools, your mission is to detect, identify, and photograph extraterrestrials, each encounter involving unique behaviors and unpredictable dangers. Each mission is different: spawn areas, alien types, and phenomena are constantly changing. Some aliens are hostile, others are curious or even playful, but they are all watching you.

Ultra Bonk Survivors (NOSTRA GAMES, 12th Mar, $4.99) - Step into the chaotic world of Ultra Bonk Survivors, where every swing, spell, and explosion decides your fate! Choose your hero, dive into monster-filled arenas, and unleash devastating attacks in this fast-paced survivor-style action roguelite designed for quick, addictive sessions of pure fun.

Veggie Warfare – Feast of Fury (EpiXR Games, 12th Mar, $2.49) - The veggies have snapped! Blast through endless waves of enraged carrots, onions, and mutant tomatoes in this fast-paced rogue-like FPS. Collect upgrades, unlock new arenas, and survive the Feast of Fury — where dinner fights back!

VoidFront: Galactic Warfare (GazeGames Interactive, 5th Mar, $7.99) - VoidFront: Galactic Warfare is an intense team-based FPS inspired by classic tactical shooters, set in the heart of an interstellar war. Two combat cyborg factions clash in battles across diverse space locations: lunar bases, scorching desert planets, and orbital space stations. Players gain access to a massive arsenal of futuristic plasma weapons — from devastating shotguns to precise sniper rifles. Victory depends not only on accuracy, but also on tactics, positioning, and team coordination.

Wrack: Reclamation (REDDEER.GAMES, 10th Mar, $6.99) - Inspired by classics, Wrack is an arcade-style FPS. Mow down enemies one after another, and become more powerful the more you kill. Amass a deadly arsenal, discover secret powers. . . and save your world! In this remake of 2014's Wrack, play as Kain as you shoot, slash, and hyperblast your way through a horde of invading aliens and robots to keep your planet safe.

Zumba – Galactic Marble Blast (EpiXR, 12th Mar) - Zumba – Galactic Marble Blast propels you into a vibrant sci-fi universe where you, a brave spacefrog, must fend off waves of rolling marbles—and occasionally rogue planets—before they vanish into the void. Select a star system, position your frog-powered cannon at the screen’s center, and launch colorful marbles or planets along winding orbital paths. Match three or more identical spheres to trigger spectacular explosions, pause the advance, and rack up combos for massive scores.

