Imagineer, the developer behind Fitness Boxing, appears to be teasing a new collab with the Persona series.

An official post on the Fitness Boxing social media account has shared some dialogue, and it's displayed with a Persona 5-style user interface. Here's what it says, according to a translation (via Gematsu):

???: What are you getting ready for? ???: Heh heh heh… This time, I’m preparing a training plan that’s a bit different from usual. After all, stamina is essential for a Phantom Thief!

Fitness Boxing has previously done crossovers with series like Hatsune Miku and Fist of the North Star.

When we get an update about this, or something more official is announced, we'll be sure to let you know. Atlus is also celebrating Persona's 30th anniversary this year and has already opened a new website for the big event.