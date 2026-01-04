2026 is a big year for video game anniversaries, and one of the many celebrations already getting underway is for the Dragon Quest series.

This year, the long-running role-playing series will turn 40 years old. To kick things off, Square Enix and its official Dragon Quest social accounts have now shared a look at the official anniversary logo.

Of course, it features the well-known and recurring Slime monster, and also displays the date 1986, which lines up with the release of the original Dragon Quest title on the Famicom.

Please look forward to various announcements in celebration of the anniversary. Thank you for your continued support 💙 Happy New Year, Dragon Questers!This year marks the 40th anniversary of #DragonQuest Please look forward to various announcements in celebration of the anniversary. Thank you for your continued support 💙 pic.twitter.com/cTU0S2meLC January 1, 2026

As you can see, there's also a message attached, mentioning how fans can look forward to "various announcements" in celebration of the big occasion.

One game due out next month is Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined for the Switch and Switch 2. It will follow last year's release Dragon Quest I & II HD Remake.