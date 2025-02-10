If you, like us, have been eagerly waiting for new information on Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, then you're just going to have to be patient and wait a bit longer.

However, given that next to nothing has been shared regarding the game since its initial teaser trailer in 2021, it's understandable if you're feeling somewhat anxious about its development. Thankfully, in a new livestream (thanks, Automaton), creator Yuji Horii has stated that the development team is "working hard on Dragon Quest XII".

He hopes to share more information on the game little by little, but it's nice to get another small reassurance that, yes, it's still cooking in the oven.

We've been grasping onto whatever small nugget of information we can about this game, including a similarly short update from Yuji Horii last year in which he was "in a meeting" about the game, and an inconsequential update to the title's logo just a few weeks earlier.

No target platforms have been announced for Dragon Quest XII at the time of writing, though we're hopeful that it will at least make its way to the Switch 2 when it eventually launches.