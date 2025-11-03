Dragon Quest is a remarkable, enduring game series, and now its creator, Yuji Horii, has received the recognition he well and truly deserves from the Japanese government (thanks, VGC).

In its Autumn decorations, the government has awarded Horii the Order of the Rising Sun 4th Class: Gold Rays with Rosette, one of the country's highest honours. The only awards higher than this are the Order of the Chrysanthemum, and Order of the Paulownia Flowers, both of which are generally reserved for monarchs, prime ministers, senior statesmen, etc.

Horii is the first video game designer to receive such an award, yet he seemingly remains as humble as ever with his accompanying comment:

“I’ve been making games for a long time, about 40 years now, but it’s not just my own efforts, it’s all thanks to the staff who helped me make it, and the users who have always supported me. I’ve levelled up in many ways, done many things, and all my hard work has paid off.”

The latest entry to the series, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, just recently launched on the Switch and Switch 2 and is likely to be a monumental success over in Japan.

Meanwhile, Horii is also busy at work on the next mainline entry, Dragon Quest XII, which has still yet to receive a firm update or release date since its initial announcement.