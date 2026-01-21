But we're not the only ones with thoughts on the latest Square Enix joint! Below, we have rounded up a handful of reviews from across the internet to try and give you a better idea of the full range of opinions on display. Spoilers, we were not alone in our admiration.

Right at the top of the pile is CGMagazine, where the outlet scored FFVII a 9.5/10 on Switch 2, praising how the title showcases the console's technical chops:

If you’ve been holding off from playing Final Fantasy VII Remake all this time because you don’t have a PS5 or gaming PC, the Switch 2 port is practically a must-play

RPGamer came in with a 4.5/5 review, arguing that the title "fits wonderfully onto the Switch 2":

There’s a huge amount to enjoy about the game, be it the exciting combat, impressive presentation, highly endearing cast, fascinating adjustments to the original tale, or detailed realisation of Midgar

Staying in the same camp, Comicbook.com gave the game a 4.5/5, particularly calling out the "absolute bargain" price as a major pro:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade remains $39.99 on the Switch 2 as it has been for PS5 and PC. And for the hours of solid action RPG combat it offers, that’s an absolute bargain in today’s market

Vooks kept the good times going in its 4.5/5 review, praising the progression streamlining and Switch 2's HDR prowess:

Final Fantasy Remake 7 Intergrade is one of the best-looking games on the Switch 2 to date, with an incredible port that compromises on very little to deliver a fantastic version of an already stunning game

Finally, things dropped ever so slightly for Nintendo Insider's 8/10 review, which shared many of the positives outlined above, but still felt that the major story beats are a little lacking in this first part:

I can strongly recommend it, albeit with the caveat that you aren’t going to get any meaningful plot resolution within this part of the overall story. If you’re okay with that, then all I can say is… let’s mosey

All seems very consistent (and rather unsurprising), right? At the time of writing, the Switch 2 version is sitting with a Metacritic score of 90 based on 24 reviews. We're sure more takes will roll in over the coming days, but for now, it seems, good game is still good.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrives on Switch 2 tomorrow, 22nd January 2025.