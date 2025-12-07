Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Image: Nintendo Life / Nintendo

If you played Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you're probably familiar with the Decayed Master Sword. First 4 Figures now has plans for a "life-size" statue of it, with pre-orders scheduled to open on 18th December 2025.

Pricing hasn't been revealed just yet, but if you sign up to the First 4 Figures email, you can get $10.00 off. For now, here's a teaser in the form of a silhouette reveal:

"DECAYED MASTER SWORD PRE-ORDERS OPEN IN 12 DAYS! SILHOUETTE REVEAL: Decayed Master Sword Life-Size statue’s silhouette is out! It’s on its way real soon!"

First 4 Figures - Tears of the Kingdom
Image: Nintendo, First 4 Figures

First 4 Figures also has a range of other Zelda-themed items including a Sheikah Slate, Majora's Mask, Hylian Shield and various statues based on characters from Breath of the Wild.

If you're looking for a smaller and more affordable Decayed Master Sword this holiday season, Hallmark also released an ornament version earlier this year. You can see it in our previous story.

What do you think of this latest offering from First 4 Figures? Let us know in the comments.

