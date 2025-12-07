If you played Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you're probably familiar with the Decayed Master Sword. First 4 Figures now has plans for a "life-size" statue of it, with pre-orders scheduled to open on 18th December 2025.

Pricing hasn't been revealed just yet, but if you sign up to the First 4 Figures email, you can get $10.00 off. For now, here's a teaser in the form of a silhouette reveal:

"DECAYED MASTER SWORD PRE-ORDERS OPEN IN 12 DAYS! SILHOUETTE REVEAL: Decayed Master Sword Life-Size statue’s silhouette is out! It’s on its way real soon!"

First 4 Figures also has a range of other Zelda-themed items including a Sheikah Slate, Majora's Mask, Hylian Shield and various statues based on characters from Breath of the Wild.

If you're looking for a smaller and more affordable Decayed Master Sword this holiday season, Hallmark also released an ornament version earlier this year. You can see it in our previous story.