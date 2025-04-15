Hallmark has released its 2025 Dream Book catalogue, showcasing all of its new Keepsake Ornaments for the upcoming holiday season. And plenty of Nintendo franchises show up among the newcomers.

Look, we know the headline here is outrageous — it's only April — but indulge us. (Thanks to VGArtAndTidbits for highlighting this on Bluesky!)

Some of the new arrivals, which are launching between July and October this year, include Elephant Mario from Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Princess Peach driving a kart, singing Jigglypuff, Tom Nook's nephews Timmy and Tommy from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the decayed Master Sword from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Other video game series you'll spot are Minecraft's Polar Bears, the pink sheep from A Minecraft Movie, the Halo 3 game box, a light up Xbox 360, and the classic Super Sonic. Plus, those old school-looking Pokémon look great, right?

Each of the ornament prices vary but most start at around $19.99, with the smallest ones coming in at $9.99. And we've only included a few shots here, but if you want to scroll through all of the upcoming ornaments, you can check out all of the pop culture decorations and video game ornaments in the catalogue itself.

We're still waiting for a light-up N64, Hallmark, but we suppose the Elephant Mario makes up for it. Maybe.

Let us know what you think of these in the comments.