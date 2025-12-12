At The Game Awards preshow, it's been announced Capcom will be bringing Pragmata to the Switch 2 on 24th April 2026.

Pre-orders are now live, and a demo is out today on Steam and "later" for Switch 2 and other console platforms, so you'll be able to try before you buy. This is a new IP from Capcom, focused on science fiction and action-adventure gameplay with a "hacking twist".

"It is the near future, and protagonists Hugh and his android companion Diana, must work together as they make their way through the cold lunar research station."

You can find out a little more about this upcoming release from Capcom in a preview over on sibling site Push Square: