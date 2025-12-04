News Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Switch 2 Edition Out Today, Includes Paid Upgrade Path For Switch Players Switch owners can get a half-price introductory offer

Apart from this, there's a lot of new content in this update. This includes new gadgets, an increase to the world match rating, additional friend settings, anti-cheat measure improvements and much more. Here's the full rundown of patch Ver 1.2.0, according to Sega's official website:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Ver.1.2.0 (3rd December 2025)

Thank you all for playing Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Today, we’re releasing patch Ver.1.2.0!

Please update your game to the latest version to access the online modes, including World Match, and downloadable content.

Content Update Summary

Added new event mode “Legend Competition”

Increased maximum World Match rating from 9,999 to 99,999

Added multi-round options to Friend Match

Added 2 collaboration tracks to the Jukebox

Added 12 collaboration decals

Added 6 new gadgets

Gadget balance changes

Anti-Cheat measures

Other adjustments and bug fixes

Legend Competition

A new mode “Legend Competition” has been added. This mode will occur regularly, with the first competition being held from December 4, 2025 through December 21, 2025.

World Match Rating

We’ve increased the maximum rating from 9,999 to 99,999.

Friend Match Settings

You can now set races to have multiple rounds in Custom Matches in Free Race! No more going back to the lobby after each race!

Jukebox Tracks

No.1 - Crazy Raccoon

Hongami Precious Moment - Inugami Kroone, Tomoya Ohtani

Collaboration Decals

REJ Assemble

REJ Chilidog

REJ ALWAYS CHASING

REJ SUPERCHAOSMODE

REJ LOGO

CR AKAMI KARUBI

CR RAS

CR VANILLA

CR RION

CR AMATSUKI

CR JASPER

CR x SONIC

Gadget Additions and Adjustments in Ver. 1.2.0

Since launch, we’ve observed two common strategies emerge in online matches:

Using drift-type gadgets to maintain top positions. Staying in 9th – 12th place and using item control gadgets to get powerful items late in the race and quickly jump to top positions.

Both strategies made it very difficult for those in 4th – 8th place to make a comeback.

Therefore, in Ver.1.2.0, we’ve added and strengthened support-type and item-type gadgets to make it easier to make comebacks from 4th – 8th place.

We will continue monitoring online gadget usage and win rates to adjust balance going forward.

New Gadgets

We’ve added 6 gadgets!*

Item Control Type Lucky Pair Double Down

Support Type Ring Mercy Damage Mercy Item Mercy Strong Finish



*Gadgets can be obtained once your Gadget Plate reaches "Silver Plate" or higher.

The following gadgets which were previously distributed as Festival rewards can now be purchased with Donpa Tickets from the gadget customization screen**:

Boost Character Kit

Power Character Kit

Handling Character Kit

Comeback Kit

Sea Dog Kit

**These can be purchased if your gadget plate is “Master Plate” or higher

Gadget Adjustments

Quick Recovery Further reduced downtime after taking a hit. Previously, Quick Recovery provided a large benefit when hit, but losing rings often led to lower final positions. The gadget has been adjusted to allow more mid-position endurance.

Acceleration Machine Kit Recovery timing further reduced to align with Quick Recovery’s adjustments.

Wisp Chance UP Reduced the influence on item probability. Previously, Wisp Chance UP made it too easy to collect powerful items before the race’s end and aim for top positions. We’ve dialed this back a bit.

Invincible Start Vehicles now flash just before the effect ends to make timing clearer.



Other Adjustments

Adjusted the appearance of Silver and Blaze’s AI skins and the color of Race Park rivals “Team Dimension,” as they could be mistaken for Invincible state. For the eagle-eyed, the new color scheme is based on the “Turquoise Blue” aura Silver the Hedgehog emits when activating his abilities!



Improved machine handling after collisions with other machines in water areas.

Improved directional input detection to make it easier to use items in the intended direction while drifting.

Adjusted race communication to prioritize syncing information that affects race progression, improving correct reflection of Invincibility such as Ultimate Charge activation.

Strengthened anti-cheat measures for races and race results in online play such as Global Match on PC.

Concerning Anti-Cheat Measures

With Patch Ver.1.2.0, we have strengthened our anti-cheat measures to ensure a fair and secure online environment. These improvements focus primarily on countering cheating behaviors that give players an unfair advantage in World Match and Time Trial. If cheating activity continues to increase, we may be required to consider additional anti-cheat measures across a broader range of systems, depending on the situation. To ensure that all players can enjoy the game safely and fairly, we kindly ask for your continued cooperation in maintaining a fair and secure gameplay environment. We will continue to listen to the community and make ongoing improvements to protect the player experience and ensure that the game remains a healthy and enjoyable environment for everyone. Thank you once again for your continued support of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Bug Fixes