Nintendo shared a massive surprise in September, revealing it would be reviving the Virtual Boy for 'Nintendo Classics'.

This library will be joining the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service next year on 17th February 2026, and if you haven't already made up your mind, here's your reminder that the headset (and the cardboard model) is now available on the My Nintendo Store in select regions.

Of course, to purchase these items, you'll need to be a paid Switch Online member. The more expensive unit will set you back $99.99 / £66.99, and the cheaper cardboard model is priced at $24.99 / £16.99.

According to Nintendo, if you want to play the 14 titles available on this service, you'll need to have at least one of these headsets. Once again, here are the games you can expect when this library goes live early next year, and you can see them in motion in the trailer at the top of this page.