Developer Mintrocket has confirmed that Dave the Diver's next major DLC, 'Into the Jungle', will launch on Switch and Switch 2 on 18th June 2026.

The expansion will feature entirely new locations, with additional NPCs, quests, and more. To put it simply, if you're a fan of the base game, then chances are you're going to love this one.

If that's not enough, it's also been confirmed that a new 'Complete Edition' physical release is inbound for Switch 2 and PS5. This includes the base game plus all DLC (yes, including 'Into the Jungle') on cartridge, and those who wish to splash out a bit more can also opt for the Collector's Edition.

This one will include the following:

  • Bancho Sushi Restaurant Acrylic Standee
  • 4 Metal Pin Badges
  • Acrylic Keyring
  • Dolphin Pendant Necklace
  • 2 Marinca Cards
  • Poster
  • 4 Postcards
Dave the Diver DLC 6
Image: Mintrocket

Both editions can be pre-ordered from the Silver Lining Direct store. In the meantime, if you're on the fence about Dave the Dive, then be sure to check out our review. We gave it a score of 9/10 and said that it "rivals Mario Wonder's all-out density and charm while doing something almost completely new".

Will you be picking up Dave the Diver's upcoming DLC? How about the new physical edition? Let us know with a comment.