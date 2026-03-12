Developer Mintrocket has confirmed that Dave the Diver's next major DLC, 'Into the Jungle', will launch on Switch and Switch 2 on 18th June 2026.

The expansion will feature entirely new locations, with additional NPCs, quests, and more. To put it simply, if you're a fan of the base game, then chances are you're going to love this one.

If that's not enough, it's also been confirmed that a new 'Complete Edition' physical release is inbound for Switch 2 and PS5. This includes the base game plus all DLC (yes, including 'Into the Jungle') on cartridge, and those who wish to splash out a bit more can also opt for the Collector's Edition.

This one will include the following:

Bancho Sushi Restaurant Acrylic Standee

4 Metal Pin Badges

Acrylic Keyring

Dolphin Pendant Necklace

2 Marinca Cards

Poster

4 Postcards

Both editions can be pre-ordered from the Silver Lining Direct store. In the meantime, if you're on the fence about Dave the Dive, then be sure to check out our review. We gave it a score of 9/10 and said that it "rivals Mario Wonder's all-out density and charm while doing something almost completely new".