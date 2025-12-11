The next expansion heading for Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has been revealed, and it has some very familiar faces front and centre.

The Crimson Blaze set launches on 17th December, and sees Mega Charizard Y plastered across the packet cover. Naturally, new cards for Mega Venusaur and Mega Blastoise are included too, alongside new art for the Kanto starters and fresh card covers/backdrops.

The above trailer gives us a pretty good idea of what the set will have in store, but here's a closer look at a handful of the new cards:

The last set to arrive in the app was October's Mega Rising expansion, which ushered a new range of risky Mega Evolutions into the card battler. It'll be interesting to see how long these Mega cards stay in play as new sets keep rolling out in 2026.