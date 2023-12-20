Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update: If you have been following the No Gravity Games giveaway over the past week, you may be slightly shocked to read in the headline that today is the final day. Yep, despite the company describing 'Switchmas Wonderland' as "an annual Holiday event where you can get up to 12 Switch games for free", it seems that, in fact, Christmas has come early, and the whole thing is getting wrapped up with only 11 freebies.

In the giveaway's "grand final day," two games are being made available, shutting things off a day earlier than we initially expected. You can still find all of the freebies from this year down below, and we have updated the following text to reflect this new information.

Happy 11 days of Christmas!

You know that the holiday season is well and truly upon us when publisher No Gravity Games rolls out its annual free game giveaway, and 2023 is no exception.

The 'Switchmas Wonderland' Christmas giveaway began on 11th December and ran through until 20th December. As is usually the case, this offer only applies to those with a North American eShop account.

There are 11 free games up for grabs across the giveaway, with two available for free on the final day. To get involved, you will need to have any title from the No Gravity Games back catalogue downloaded on your Switch (including Pirates: All Aboard! which can be redeemed for free when signing up to the company's newsletter) and that will unlock the first day's freebie.

We will be updating the following list daily, so you can keep track of this year's free games:

The free games are only available for 24 hours and the giveaway works on a chain basis where you can only get the free game of the day by downloading all of the ones that have preceded it. No Gravity Games will put each chosen title on sale for 24 hours after its '100% off' discount expires. So, if you miss a day but still want to keep the chain going, you can pick up those that slipped through the cracks at a heavily reduced price.

You can check out all of the games that featured in last year's event here for a better idea of the 'quality' — ahem — that we can expect this time around. More details on this year's Christmas giveaway can be found on the No Gravity Games website.

Will you be taking part in this offer? Let us know in the comments.