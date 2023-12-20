Update: If you have been following the No Gravity Games giveaway over the past week, you may be slightly shocked to read in the headline that today is the final day. Yep, despite the company describing 'Switchmas Wonderland' as "an annual Holiday event where you can get up to 12 Switch games for free", it seems that, in fact, Christmas has come early, and the whole thing is getting wrapped up with only 11 freebies.
In the giveaway's "grand final day," two games are being made available, shutting things off a day earlier than we initially expected. You can still find all of the freebies from this year down below, and we have updated the following text to reflect this new information.
Happy 11 days of Christmas!
You know that the holiday season is well and truly upon us when publisher No Gravity Games rolls out its annual free game giveaway, and 2023 is no exception.
The 'Switchmas Wonderland' Christmas giveaway began on 11th December and ran through until 20th December. As is usually the case, this offer only applies to those with a North American eShop account.
There are 11 free games up for grabs across the giveaway, with two available for free on the final day. To get involved, you will need to have any title from the No Gravity Games back catalogue downloaded on your Switch (including Pirates: All Aboard! which can be redeemed for free when signing up to the company's newsletter) and that will unlock the first day's freebie.
We will be updating the following list daily, so you can keep track of this year's free games:
- 11th December - Nonograms Prophecy
- 12th December - Creepy Tale 2
- 13th December - Catlord
- 14th December - Picklock
- 15th December - Kids: Farm Coloring
- 16th December - Make War
- 17th December - Supersonic Tank Cats
- 18th December - Nova-111
- 19th December - Destropolis
- 20th December - Primal Light + Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja
The free games are only available for 24 hours and the giveaway works on a chain basis where you can only get the free game of the day by downloading all of the ones that have preceded it. No Gravity Games will put each chosen title on sale for 24 hours after its '100% off' discount expires. So, if you miss a day but still want to keep the chain going, you can pick up those that slipped through the cracks at a heavily reduced price.
You can check out all of the games that featured in last year's event here for a better idea of the 'quality' — ahem — that we can expect this time around. More details on this year's Christmas giveaway can be found on the No Gravity Games website.
Will you be taking part in this offer? Let us know in the comments.
[source nogravitygames.com]
Nice gesture, even if there are no blockbusters in the menu
my switch's available memory is more expensive than any of this games
They must be rubbish is all I can say.
Time for the FREEWARE GIVEAWAY! Participated once since I just so happened to own a game published by No Gravity that was actually good, and all I can say is... well... none of it's malware?
@Baler I've participated in a few giveaways and there are definitely some fun games in them, which my kids and I have thoroughly enjoyed. Some quite memorable.
Not Tears of the Kingdom level memorable, but don't knock 'em unless you tried them.
Not saying any of these will be good, but it's not just rubbish that they give away.
They had been doing this every year so even if you miss it this year you may had another chance next year. Most of their games aren't anything to write home about though but hey it's free games.
Some games such as Destropolis and Star Horizon are okay. They also did a halloween giveaway, but haven't played them all yet. I say go for It, and If you don't like the game just archive it to save memory space.
Mark from Game Makers Toolkit on YouTube really likes Nova-111.
This is, what, the fourth time they've done this? I think I spent more time in the eShop "buying" these games than I have playing them.
@Bl4ckb100d You need to invest in a micro SD card, a terabyte is less than $100 so memory is actually pretty inexpensive. As others have said you can always download the free game then instantly archive it to free space and still qualify for future free games.
Seems Europe doesn't exist for them.
Eh, Looks like i missed the first day. I'm sure I'll be fine missing out on these games. Last time I did this, I ended up deleting more than half and th ones I kept were just "ok."
Edit: guess I didn't miss it, just didn't sign up for the newsletter. I can give it a shot.
@NintendoByNature It starts today
European resident here! Ah well.
I'd recommend Nova 111 which I played on the Wii U. I have Rekt and the Pirates game as well which are okay. Furthermore, I have a 4in1game of basic classic games. I'm sure I bought all of these on a previous deep discount at one time or another.
I have a feeling the majority of these averagely review at the lower scoring end bar Rekt and Nova 111, but I'm nor sure
Nonograms Prophecy, the game that doesn't work.
I heard of the game on a podcast and it stuck with me. I don't think this is the first time I'm warning people about this game. If the other games are of the same quality, my advice is to stay away from them.
@Dan420 woops, must've misread
@Late I'm pretty sure I beat every puzzle in that game. It was a bit janky, but I don't remember having any major issues.
Wake up, NL commenters, it's time to simulate video game connoisseurship in the face of free stuff.😏
So I usually do these every year, and most of the games aren't great. But some of the games are fun little time wasters. Can I think of any of their names? Nope. But like there is a puzzle game that is great when you want to spend 20 minutes and not think, and just zone out and have something to do. For me it is usually on a flight when it's in that time period of meal time so that I do not have to worry about being too engaged with what I'm doing.
UPDATE: Downloaded todays game: Nonograms prophecy and it is simple to play and a fun time waster. This is something like a sudoku style game to me. Something I can look at for a few minutes if I have time, but no obligation to complete at once. I think it needs a better tutorial, but once I figured out what it is asking, well worth the price I paid... free.
For some reason, every time one of these giveaways pops up, a few people immediately jump on them to claim all the games must be worthless. I assume these are the same kinds of people who think free samples must be past their expiration date or are afraid of someone poisoning their Halloween candy. As someone who's gotten most of this publisher's Switch catalogue for free at this point, I can say that I definitely got enough fun out of them to justify the trouble. There are admittedly a couple that can be fairly called shovelware, but the rest are at least worth giving a go.
Showing up as full price on my NA and EU account
I skipped their other free games thingy a few weeks ago. Their games are awful, in my opinion.
I wasted £1 on Nonograms Prophecy it's not even worth it free. Utterly broken. This is another scam to get a terrible dev at the top of the downloads page.
@Anachronism @Late I can confirm I had the exact same experience as the linked article. Broken in so many ways, several puzzles just unsolvable due to being broken. Even if they fixed the bugs (which I doubt as it had been out a while when I got it), it's still a very poor version of this type of game. Not worth it at all sadly.
Free garbage is still garbage
Like the idea, find it hard to motivate myself to participate
@Ogbert @Anachronism @Late I finished the game, but dear god, it was brutal. The only issue mentioned in the article I didn't have was a game breaking puzzle. But, the colour scheme issues? The unsolvable puzzles without guessing? All true and frustrating.
I will gladly take these free games.
Not like I can do it anyway because they can’t even give away there free code through their news letter.
@Hunt3r_Cr0wl3y yea its not working for me. I signed up for the newsletter and it's not working. OH well
I was legitimately interested in Nonograms Prophecy (I love Picross)! Thank you No Gravity Games!
weird, its showing as 3.99 on the store for me
Maybe they will give me my two dollars back for powertris, possibly the worst tetris style puzzle game ever made.
we complain about games being too expensive and now we complain about them being free i cant say i understand what the gaming public wants but it isn't clear-cut thats for sure
@Rayquaza2510 Australia too
@rotekps_aniger
Nova 111 is very good
Masterspy is more than ok ( incredible soundtrack)
and Primal light is a must have.
In my opinion ; )
I got the first one, but it wants to charge me for the second one….
The second game in the series is "Creepy Tale 2."
Free trash is still trash.
They used to have some decent games, including Rekt which was great. Now it's generally trash "horror" games.
Can’t complain with free but I partook in one of these free things one year and from an OCD standpoint, it made me upset having all those “junk” games in my purchase history.
More than half the games I got for free were …. Ahem… literal CRAP. Some, playable. Most, best left in the digital black abyss.
Needless to say, I’m trying to keep my account/download/transaction history “clean” so I won’t be doing this again personally.
Is "Creepy Tale 2" the game they gave away at the end of their Halloween promo?
@mjharper yes it was
Creepy tale 2 is a good game so is one though they are a specific type of genre I'm waiting for them to add three so I can eventually get that free from them
Me: Yay!
My backlog: No!
I signed up for the newsletter yesterday, as suggested in the article, and started getting emails from them, but never received a code for "Pirates: All Aboard!". I even checked the Spam folder. So missed the start of the chain.
So, no free games for me, I guess? shrug
No, thanks.
0 games are better than X bad games.
I bought into these games (some pun intended). I haven't played yet. If I don't like them, I'll just get rid of them.
@Ogbert Quick Question: At what point do the puzzles start being broken? I've completed the 5x5s and almost done with the 8x8s. I am not sure if they fixed the issues, or if I just haven't gotten far enough into the game yet.
I’d be interested in Nintendo Life writing an article or producing a video about the quality (or ‘quality,’ as Norman put it) of these games. Having played Nova 111 on the Wii U, I have a sense that not all of No Gravity Games’ catalogue is a wasteland of garbage, but the majority of their releases seem to fall into that category. I have to hand it to the publisher for creating a novel promotion, but twelve days of coverage on Nintendo Life seems excessive especially when other (arguably better) publishers may have equally great sales. Nakana.io is one publisher that comes to mind, and I believe every game in their catalogue is going for a buck right now.
Of the three games revealed so far, only Creepy Tales 2 has reviews on Metacritic, and that one is sitting at a 69.
Catlord is pretty damn neat, and with all the NGG events I've utilized before, I honestly didn't expect anything still missing from my library until the giveaway's end at best.😄
Oh! Because I had bought Nonograms on my EU account it looked as Purchased on my NA account on eshop and so I couldn't get the rest of the games for free because it is not on the same account! I hate it that on eshop you can't buy seperately for each account on the same console.
@SoIDecidedTo it was a while ago so maybe things were patched since but I remember doing all the early small puzzles before the bugs became too much.
I really do hate all this shovelware clogging up the shop. Isn't unregulated garbage the reason we had the first video game crash? I guess the second is coming when publishers decide they what their digital crap back.
@Faucet Pretty sure that is not the reason on why the first video game crash became a thing.
Anyways I really don't mind "shovelware" on a eshop, because at the end of the day it is my decision if I want it or not. Easy to ignore them if they are not to my liking. Sure it may be clogging the eshop, but that is because the Nintendo eshop is missing a LOT of features, and missing a lot of filter options unfortunately. So yeah the next Nintendo system better have a improved eshop.
Also there is "shovelware" games out there that I do enjoy.
@JimNorman Hi. Looks like you forgot to update the article today.
The bad I looked at their games they created and none of those are in my Physical collections or eShop. Oh well, I guess I just game on with others games I have.
@IceEarthGuard actually, oversaturation and poor quality video games was a cause of the 1983 video game crash. You should try reading about it sometime.
@Faucet Hmm, alright then. Thought it was because of something else, but I guess there are more reasons on why it crashed during that year it seems.
@IceEarthGuard for sure, hopefully things don't go that way.
So this is going to be on the top of the NL feed every day, isn't it? Is that really necessary to "report" that the next free crappy game is available?
@FantasiaWHT indeed, it takes away editorial resources and publicity that could have been dedicated to something more informative and topical like Switch 2 "leak" #1864. Release news are slow on the eve of holiday sales and fandom-dubbed "crappy games" are still games while fanbloid buffoonery is literally unplayable.
@Faucet people knowing about the 1983 video game crash would be expected to likewise know where it mostly happened, how long it really lasted and why it's genuinely impossible to reprise 40 years later, considering what video games were as a medium back then and what they are now. No amount of Nail Biting Simulator: World Fair Anniversary Editions will deter the bulk of the market from buying Spider-Men, Final Fantasies and Zeldas.
Not missing out on anything here tbh these games look really cheap.
@FantasiaWHT They look like cheap crapware to me.
I’m following along just because I noticed No Gravity published Steve Jackson’s Sorcery on Switch, and if it winds up included I’d like to grab it. Played a bit of it on my phone back in the day and it’s an excellent little choose your own adventure book style game.
I totally don’t expect it since it’s on a separate sale from the rest of the catalog but it’d be awesome if Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! ended up as one of the free games. (Every other likely free game candidate, and then some, is currently $1.99 if you check out the publisher page)
Well this is the first free game that I actually 100% do not care for lol. Colouring games are just not for me plus I say it is better to get physical colouring books for kids.
Although there might be some digital colouring books out there I might enjoy? (I still do have Mario Paint for the SNES, so I might give that a go.)
@nhSnork thinking something is to big to fail is a type of hubris we should all avoid. We learn history so we don't repeat it no matter how unlikely it may appear.
@Cheez Rekt is from QUBIC games, NOT No Gravity.
@FrowardCoast440 You're right, do you work for Qubic or something? But Rekt was great and in a giveaway years ago.
These are all garbage.
Well I already got Nova-111. First game on the list that I actually have.
Edit: Gonna edit instead of making another comment post. I also got Destropolis already.
For those interested, the Metacritic scores for everything after Catlord:
Picklock: 50
Kids - Farm Coloring: N/A
Make War: 46
Supersonic Tank Cats: N/A
Nova-111: 67
slumware
nintendo made billions with software, this is what you get for christmas.
not even a fun game for kids who have parents with no money.
booooooooo you greedy *****.
@Cheez I don't work for anyone.
Ok but actually Destropolis is pretty fun
Destropolis is a decent twin stick shooter.
If one strike, manaspark or Arkane are on the giveaway those games are actually good. While they won’t set the world on fire. They are worth it.
Welp, coming away from this with several more games than I honestly expected on the basis of my participation in NGG's previous events.😄 Including even Make War - one of what may be all the twenty-five RTS games available on modern consoles in general.
Wow Cyjin and Primal Light are actually REALLY good! Easily 7/10-8/10 so far! Definitely their best freebies by a mile!
