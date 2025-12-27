Nintendo has released all sorts of unique icons for Switch Online subscribers in 2025, and to go out with a bang, it’s once again bringing back select designs that you may have missed.

This is a limited-time offer and runs until 11th January 2026, so get them while you can. Each icon will set you back 10 Platinum Points, with borders and frames priced at 5 Platinum Points each.

Here are the themed icons you can expect:

As noted on Nintendo’s official Japanese website, each set of icons will be available for a few days until the end date.

In case you missed it, Nintendo this week also added a seasonal theme to its Switch Online app on the Switch and Switch 2. Along with this, it's currently offering some holiday-themed Mario icons, and there’s a holiday sale on the eShop.