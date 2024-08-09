Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Update: Pre-orders for First 4 Figures' glorious Metroid Prime Samus Gravity Suit statue are now open.

The Collector's Edition is available for $179.99, while the Exclusive Edition – which adds a deluxe box and an LED light-up function that illuminates Samus' suit – is currently reduced as part of an Early Bird saving. Shipping is expected in Q4 this year:

Original Article: The Metroid Prime series will return in 2025 and ahead of this, First 4 Figures has shared a "sneak peek" at its new 10" Samus Gravity Suit PVC statue, which will be available to pre-order next week on 8th August 2024 and is apparently "coming soon".

This statue will follow on from the Metroid Prime 'Samus Varia Suit' statue, the Metroid Prime Meta Ridley statue and also the Samus Helmet. Although pricing for this new statue hasn't been revealed yet, the Varia Suit statue is currently available for $164.99 (in the collector's edition) and $181.49 (in the exclusive edition). So the new statue could potentially be a similar price.

You can see the Gravity Suit in action in Metroid Prime Remastered, which made its debut on the Switch in February last year. If you haven't already played this game or series before, it's well worth your time. We gave it an outstanding score of 10 out of 10 stars and also happens to be one of the Switch's best-looking games.

