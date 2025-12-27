We’re now in the final days of 2025 and many development teams are signing off for the year. This includes the talented Japanese developer Monolith Soft, best-known during the Switch generation for its work on the Xenoblade Chronicles series.

Now that another year has passed, the company has taken a brief moment on social media to acknowledge the release of the two titles it worked on this year. This obviously includes Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition and Mario Kart World. Here's the translated message:

There’ll also be plenty of hard work next year on even more projects! Here’s the translated message in full: “Monolith Soft's last day of work for the year is today. This year saw the release of two titles: “Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition” and “Mario Kart World,” on which we worked as a subcontractor. All our staff will continue to work hard next year as well. We look forward to your continued support.”

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition arrived earlier this year in March. Since then, this version has received some compatibility updates for the Switch 2. As for the new Mario Kart, as we previously highlighted, Monolith Soft was contracted to develop "fields and character designs".

Earlier this month, the developer celebrated the 8th anniversary of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 with some stunning artwork. It also recently released an interview celebrating its work on the Zelda series.