There's no doubt that the Nintendo-owned studio Monolith Soft is cooking up something for Switch 2, but what it's working on remains to be seen. Whatever it has planned for the future, it looks like the studio needs a couple more hands on deck as it has announced that it's on the hunt for new 2D and 3D designers.

As brought to our attention on BlueSky by @Stealth40k, Monolith Soft recently took to the Famitsu careers page to announce that it is holding two recruitment sessions next month on 21st and 26th June. According to this page (via Google Translate), "The studio is currently recruiting designers to help make further advances in game development," and it is after people "who have a broad perspective, are positive and eager to take on new challenges," and "those who are flexible and not too attached to their own ways and ideas" to make that happen.

The recruitment sessions will be held on Zoom and are free to attend, but the jobs themselves naturally have a few more requirements. Both require previous experience making designs for games, a proficiency in Maya, Photoshop, Substance Painter and ZBrush, and a decent grasp of the Japanese language.

The company is offering an expected annual income of 4 million - 10 million yen (roughly £20,000 - £50,000), plus annual bonuses, holiday pay and all the other good stuff we usually see on forms like this. Oh yes, and this is all based out of the Kyoto office, so let's not pretend that the jobs are just open to anyone.

We don't remotely have the skills to apply ourselves, but the mere fact that Monolith is on the hunt for new talent fills us with hope for its Switch 2 output. Let's not forget that aside from working on the Xenoblade series for Nintendo in recent years, the studio has also assisted with development on the likes of Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, to name but a few. Whatever is coming next, it'll likely be a biggie.