More Switch titles are slowly beginning to receive Switch 2 game upgrades, and Dragami Games has now announced its own plans for Juliet's zombie hack-and-slash Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

The title will be getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition featuring "high frame rate", "high resolution", and it will be made available as an upgrade for existing Switch owners. It's scheduled to arrive at some point in November 2025. It hasn't been revealed just yet if this will be a free or paid upgrade for existing owners.

When this title arrived on the Switch last September, one of the main issues with the title was the performance and optimisation, so the Switch 2 version will hopefully sort these problems out.