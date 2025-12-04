The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu, and while we really thought Kirby fever would grip the nation for a little while longer, Mario had other plans.
Yes, despite Kirby Air Riders smashing the competition last week, this time, Mario Kart World has drifted back into first place, with an additional ~50,000 units to its name. Air Riders follows in second with a little over 46,000 weekly units, but damn, there really is no stopping Mario, huh?
Elsewhere, Konami's Momotaro Dentetsu board game sequel continues to sell well on both Switch 1 and 2, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is still hanging firm at seventh — which is more than can be said for its UK standings.
Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:
In the hardware charts, the Switch 2 stays firmly on top with an additional 97,677 units to its name, followed by the PS5 Digital Edition and the Switch OLED.
Things are so close between the PS5 and Switch 1 this week, that combining the SKU's for the two consoles only narrowly tips things in Sony's favour. The standard Switch, OLED and Lite come together for 35,327, while the three PS5 models sneak in with 35,786.
Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (24th - 30th Nov)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|97,677
|2,968,435
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|17,491
|
1,065,667
|3
|
Switch OLED
|16,004
|9,339,120
|4
|PlayStation 5 Pro
|15,736
|295,912
|5
|
Switch Lite
|
12,896
|6,749,969
|6
|
Switch
|6,427
|20,181,643
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|2,559
|5,853,940
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|64
|24,144
|9
|
Xbox Series X
|
52
|
323,735
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|56
|340,153
|11
|PlayStation 4
|
13
|7,930,91
