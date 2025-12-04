Kirby Air Riders x Mario Kart World
Image: Nintendo Life

The latest Japanese charts are in from Famitsu, and while we really thought Kirby fever would grip the nation for a little while longer, Mario had other plans.

Yes, despite Kirby Air Riders smashing the competition last week, this time, Mario Kart World has drifted back into first place, with an additional ~50,000 units to its name. Air Riders follows in second with a little over 46,000 weekly units, but damn, there really is no stopping Mario, huh?

Elsewhere, Konami's Momotaro Dentetsu board game sequel continues to sell well on both Switch 1 and 2, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is still hanging firm at seventh — which is more than can be said for its UK standings.

Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (24th - 30th Nov) Total Unit Sales
1

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 49,586 2,251,711
2

Kirby Air Riders

Switch 2

 46,287

241,881
3

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Switch

 35,225 1,306,801
4

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen

Switch

22,361

 141,141
5

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Switch 2

20,031

818,046
6

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

 15,730 93,288
7

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Switch 2

 9,647 109,768
8

Minecraft

Switch

 7,368 4,057,382
9

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Switch

 7,262

293,851
10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 7,245

8,265,856

In the hardware charts, the Switch 2 stays firmly on top with an additional 97,677 units to its name, followed by the PS5 Digital Edition and the Switch OLED.

Things are so close between the PS5 and Switch 1 this week, that combining the SKU's for the two consoles only narrowly tips things in Sony's favour. The standard Switch, OLED and Lite come together for 35,327, while the three PS5 models sneak in with 35,786.

Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:

Position Console Unit Sales (24th - 30th Nov)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2
 97,677
 2,968,435
2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 17,491

1,065,667
3

Switch OLED

 16,004
 9,339,120
4
 PlayStation 5 Pro
 15,736
 295,912
5

Switch Lite

12,896

 6,749,969
6

Switch

 6,427
 20,181,643
7

PlayStation 5

 2,559
 5,853,940
8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 64
 24,144
9

Xbox Series X

52

323,735
10

Xbox Series S

 56
 340,153
11
 PlayStation 4

13

 7,930,91

