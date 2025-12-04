IO Interactive is in our good books big time off the back of all the premium-grade assassinating they've let us do across the globe as Agent 47. Now the team has taken up the mantle (the obvious next step for those paying attention) of James Bond himself, with 007: First Light.

And ahead of the game's 27th March 2026 release date, IO has dropped the very first in a series of dev diary deep dives aimed at exploring this latest Bond adventure alongside interested players. What an absolute high this dev team has been on with the majestic Hitman: World of Assassination, and it looks like it'll continue here.

We've already seen bits and pieces of the game, and we know it's a reimagining of the Bond origin story, featuring a young 007. But this first episode, which you can watch in full above, concentrates on gameplay, as the series as a whole looks to cover the design philosophy and creative processes.

It's interesting stuff, so make sure to check it out for all the new gameplay footage, and discussions about the game's blend of mechanics, which it seems will - in part at least - run with some Hitman aspects, developing on stuff such as questioning and observing, and blending into your surroundings. Oh boy, we can't wait.

One example mentioned in the video is "enforcers", meaning NPCs who see through you because they "know" everyone who works in a particular building or area. So this then introduces a new puzzle style to work with.

We also get some tantalising chat about how the devs want to balance thing to give players freedom to approach any situation the way they want as Bond, whilst also making it so the execution of any given plan you hatch can go wildly wrong and need re-tuning on the fly. All the good stuff we hoped we'd hear them speak about when approaching James Bond in their signature style, basically.

Andreas Krogh, the gameplay director on 007: First Light also mentions new techniques they've come up with by "marrying" Bond's style with their take on stealth. So you have some new deescalation options, such as bluffing. Here we see that Bond can smooth talk his way out of a scenario where the only option for 47 would be to pan somebody in the head or run away.

Thomas Pulluelo, the game's level designer, also pops up to show how the rather nice looking environs on display are designed so that players can see opportunities more easily and naturally. So hopefully fewer shiny pipes and yellow footholds, and more feeling like you did it all yourself. Nice.

There's are some fantastic sequences (so do make sure to check out the full vid) that show off the amazingly brutal action and combat we can expect in March of next year. This young Bond does some vicious CQC, he charges down foes and gets stuck in like a proper trained killer. Expect plenty of quick switching between fist fights, shooting with fancy guns, stealth action and lots of crashing of expensive cars and then reloading the game.

Now, speaking of cars, where did we put the keys to our motor? It's been leaking oil slicks and randomly firing machine gun bullets out of its hood again. Honestly, Q's been right off their game recently.

If you're looking forward to 007: First Light, make sure you check out Push Square's preview from back in September; they might be more excited than us!

Looking forward to 007: First Light? Think IO's style suits 007 down to the ground like we do? Let us know!