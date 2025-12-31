Nintendo has been marketing and promoting the recent release Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in all sorts of ways, and in case you missed it, it released a few extra offerings recently.

First up, in the US, the My Nintendo Store is offering a printable Metroid Prime 4: Beyond official box art cover based on the Switch 2 version of the game. As many have noted, it appears to be the same cover art as the real thing.

It will set you back 10 Platinum Points and is distributed as a PDF. Here's a look:

Apart from this, the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond digital booklet that was released on Nintendo's Japanese website earlier this month (and available to print out as a PDF), has now been released in English via the Nintendo Today! mobile application.

It shares all sorts of details about Samus' new adventure and may also contain some spoilers. You can find out more about it in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.

Earlier in December, My Nintendo also added some other Metroid Prime 4: Beyond rewards in certain locations like Australia.