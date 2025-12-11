Nintendo is offering a cool new Metroid Prime 4: Beyond reward on its My Nintendo Store in the US and Canada. It's a holographic poster set, and it will set you back 1,000 Platinum Points.

The first poster features the "lone hunter" Samus Aran in her new look for Prime 4. And the second one, which looks like you could attach it to a dock, shows her on her new Vi-O-La motorcycle. The dimensions are 11.75" x 18" ,and it's one order per Nintendo Account. Shipping fees also apply.

Users in other locations, such as Australia and New Zealand, can right now get a Metroid Prime 4: Beyond badge from the My Nintendo Store. This will set you back 600 Platinum Points.

If you're still curious to know if Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is worth your own time, be sure to check out our Switch and Switch 2 reviews of the game here on Nintendo Life. In case you missed it, pre-orders for the Virtual Boy accessory for the Switch and Switch 2 have also gone live on Nintendo's website.