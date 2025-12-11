Limited Run Games has announced a very exciting enhanced version of 1987's NES "classic", Jaws - and they've got their signature offering of flashy physical editions ready to devour and everything.

These new physical editions of the game come complete with the 8-bit original, now with modern conveniences such as quick save. But, of course, the star turn is a "massively expanded" Jaws Enhanced Edition that embiggens the adventure to incorporate aspects from four (!) of the Jaws movies, rather than just the good one.

With pre-orders opening on 19th December and ending on 18th January 2026 over on the official Limited Run Games site, the game is set to be released as part of celebrations "culminating in the 50th anniversary of the blockbuster Universal Pictures and Steven Spielberg film, and this time there’s no escape." We'll see about that, chief. We'll also update you folks with a solid release date when we have one.

Originally published by LJN back in 1987, you commandeer a boat (don't worry, it's plenty big enough) in order to hunt down a selection of nasty sea-dwelling enemies, including, of course, that great big rubber shark that terrified audiences so badly back in the days when this writer was still rocking a shark-repellent nappy (bet Batman doesn't have one of those).

Here are some more details on both physical versions that will be up for pre-order, alongside some screens:

Jaws Retro Edition Features:

Save Anywhere

Rewind

Achievements/Trophies

Music Player

Gallery Jaws Enhanced Version Features:

Massively expanded, multi-chapter adventure filled with nods and homages to all four Jaws films

New quests and objectives

New abilities and weapons for your boat and diver alike

More challenging enemies, and more ways to deal with them

The standard version is $34.99, while $99.99 will get you that bigger boat with a "NES-inspired box", a CD (game) soundtrack, a shark lamp, and a couple of other bits.

If you're not familiar with the original NES game, the excellent Jeremy Parish (who happens to work at Limited Run these days) covered it in his excellent NES Works series several years ago.

Think it's safe to go back in the water? Let us know in the comments. We...we'll be having a wee nap on the beach.