If you're looking for just one more thing to add to your Christmas list, have no fear, Nintendo has got you covered. Over the past couple of weeks, European My Nintendo Stores have been slowly adding to their merchandise line with more and more items that were previously available only at pop-up or permanent Nintendo stores.

Keen to make sure that you have every Nintendo fan accounted for this holiday season, we thought it was only right to highlight some of the previously hard-to-come-by goodies up for grabs.

We'll kick things off with an expansion to that sweet, sweet new Metroid line that we showcased last week. Many of the goods were listed on European storefronts right from the jump, but the sexy Metroid-shaped ice cube tray wasn't. Until now! The tray (£12.99) joins the Arm Cannon cushion, drinking glasses, gadget case and more, ensuring everyone can have a Merry ChristSamus... sorry.

Another highlight from our recent trip to the London Nintendo pop-up shop was those awesome Pikmin terrariums that we had longingly dreamed of after seeing their Japanese exclusivity. This writer picked up two on his visit to the store back in October, and you can now buy blind boxes from both collections online (my poor wallet).

And the exclusives don't end there! The European online store is currently awash with neat Zelda pins, clothing from the 'Mario Family Life' collection, Splatoon keychains, Animal Crossing shirts, Mushroom Kingdom home storage solutions and more, much of which has previously been rather hard to get your hands on.

So, if you've been keeping an eye out for a particular product to come West for a while now, it might be worth checking in on the European MNS site to see if your wishes have been granted.