Every developer is rushing to get their last announcements of 2025 out the door, and with this in mind, the team behind Cult of the Lamb has today locked in a date for their new expansion, which will be dropping on Switch and multiple other platforms.

The Massive Monster family confirmed in a special "mid-winter showcase" that Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven would be releasing on 22nd January 2026 for $16.99 (or your regional equivalent).

This expansion will continue from the main story, and begins when an "unexpected calling from the forgotten God takes you on a perilous new adventure" across a mountain to Woolhaven, the "ancestral home of the Lambs".

"Yngya, the God of Winter, unleashes frost and snow across the land, making keeping your flock safe, warm, fed and watered the greatest – and most rewarding – challenge faced by The Lamb yet."

It will come loaded with new dungeons, buildings, weapons, characters, quests and systems. There's also a new "ranching system" – allowing you to tame, ride...and eat majestic beasts. You can find out more in the showcase video below:

For a limited time, you can also pick up the base game of this roguelite for 50% off its usual price in select regions (bringing it down to $12.49 / £11.24). In some other news today, a new expansion has also been announced for Hollow Knight: Silksong.