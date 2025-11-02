Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

The crossover fighter Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga made its debut on the Switch in October and this week the team behind it has rolled out a new update, improving the overall experience.

There are adjustments, fixes, and specific updates for Switch. This includes resolution enhancements, HD rumble support and more. Here are the details courtesy of RPG Site. The same source also spoke to the developer about how the resolution enhancement works:

"This update enables 4K 60fps support docked and 1080p 60fps support handheld for the Switch version when played on Nintendo Switch 2. Note that this is not a native Switch 2 version, but visual improvements when running via backward compatibility."

Ys vs. Trails in the Sky (28th October 2025)

General patch notes:

Adjusted an animation for the skill Draguna Edge (Agate).

Fixed some flickering effects.

Fixed some connection inconsistencies on LAN Mode.

PC: Fixed a bug that caused wallpapers to be rendered incorrectly on certain resolutions.

Nintendo Switch: Implemented various fixes and additional QoL features, some of them already present on other platforms: Message log, expanded training mode options, music-player mode and BGM Info Display. The full patch notes for Switch are below.

Nintendo Switch: Resolution is enhanced depending on the console model's available performance.

Switch-specific updates:

Revised localization of various items and fixed localization and text alignment issues.

Added message log feature, accessible by pressing up on directional buttons during story mode sequences.

Added BGM info display feature.

Added subtitles for the Ending Movies.

Added 3 new achievements in the Record menu.

Added HD rumble support (Haptic Feedback on PS5)

Added Master Volume setting

Improved error handling on Network Mode

Revised rendering brightness of some objects to improve quality and make it more accurate to the original.

Revised transparency of some effects to improve visual quality.

Fixed the position of some story portraits.

Fixed stuttering in animations from the Story Mode

Fixed some white textures appearing darkened in some cases.

Fixed some voice lines from the English dub not playing properly.

Fixed vertical axis on the control stick being inverted when playing with a single Joy-Con (R) being held horizontally.

Fixed a mistake that lets human players accidentally sit out, a feature reserved for computer players, which can crash the game at the beginning of the battle.

Fixed the rendering of some effects to prevent flickering.

Fixed an issue where random inputs would be processed from Player2-4 if their controller is disconnected while the Player was active.

Various miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements.

If you want to find out more about Ys vs. Trails in the Sky, check out our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: