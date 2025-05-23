refint/games has nailed down a release window for the upcoming crossover fighter, Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga on Switch (thanks, Gematsu!).
The 2010 PSP fighting game is officially coming out this summer, and to celebrate, we've got a brand new trailer showcasing many of the game's playable characters, including the English voice cast. Not only that, the game will be getting local and online multiplayer, the latter including rollback netcode.
Studio Pom, the team behind some of Falcom's Western release promo artwork (and Steam achievement illustrations) have shared the piece below alongside the release window announcement, featuring Estelle Bright from Trails in the Sky and Adol Christin from Ys.
As the game is around 15 years old at the time of writing this, most of the playable characters from both the Ys and Trails series are from earlier games; Trails' representation is almost entirely from the Sky trilogy, with one exception. Ys, on the other hand, focuses on Ys SEVEN characters, with one from Oath in Felghana.
We feel like we've said this a million times recently, but what a year for Falcom — particularly the Trails series — in the West. Estelle herself will be gracing the Switch again in the Fall with the remake of her first appearance, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter.
Adol's latest adventure is also getting an expanded Switch 2 release in Ys X: Proud Nordics, which is yet to get a Western release date.
Are you looking forward to Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga? Let us know in the comments.
[source gematsu.com]
Comments 3
Happy that this has a release window for those interested in it - potentially me included although I should play at least one Ys game and Trails in the Sky (at this point the upcoming remake) first and foremost!
If you haven't played the Trails series and are planning on jumping on with Trails in the Sky Remake, be wary of spoilers in the video. Also, this looks great and I can't wait!
This is the sort of fighting game where you have to individually level grind each fighter in order to unlock their moves etc.
And iirc not every fighter even has a story mode to play through, so for most of them, you have to grind them in regular vs matches. It... seemed a bit too much senseless grinding for me to bother with on PSP. I wonder if the Switch version will be exactly the same or not.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...