refint/games has nailed down a release window for the upcoming crossover fighter, Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga on Switch (thanks, Gematsu!).

The 2010 PSP fighting game is officially coming out this summer, and to celebrate, we've got a brand new trailer showcasing many of the game's playable characters, including the English voice cast. Not only that, the game will be getting local and online multiplayer, the latter including rollback netcode.

Studio Pom, the team behind some of Falcom's Western release promo artwork (and Steam achievement illustrations) have shared the piece below alongside the release window announcement, featuring Estelle Bright from Trails in the Sky and Adol Christin from Ys.

Special illustration drawn by Gaha from Studio Pom!

As the game is around 15 years old at the time of writing this, most of the playable characters from both the Ys and Trails series are from earlier games; Trails' representation is almost entirely from the Sky trilogy, with one exception. Ys, on the other hand, focuses on Ys SEVEN characters, with one from Oath in Felghana.

We feel like we've said this a million times recently, but what a year for Falcom — particularly the Trails series — in the West. Estelle herself will be gracing the Switch again in the Fall with the remake of her first appearance, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter.

Adol's latest adventure is also getting an expanded Switch 2 release in Ys X: Proud Nordics, which is yet to get a Western release date.

Are you looking forward to Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga? Let us know in the comments.