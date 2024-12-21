Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 789k

Well, here's a surprise - Falcom and refint/games have announced they're reviving the crossover fighting game bringing together Ys. and Trails in the Sky.

Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga will be coming to the Switch and multiple other platforms worldwide in 2025. This game was originally released on the PlayStation Portable in 2010 and was exclusive to Japan.

Fortunately, this latest release will change that - with a local release confirmed. Here's an official description (via Steam):

The fast-paced action that earned acclaim in Ys SEVEN is back and better than ever! With the ability to jump adding a whole new layer of speed and strategy, you'll soar across vast battlefields while unleashing thrilling combos that take the excitement to the next level. Familiar characters from the Trails in the Sky series showcase their mastery of diverse crafts, delivering familiar yet dynamic attacks you can only experience in this title! "...In addition to the playable characters, many fan-favorite characters from various titles join as support characters! These allies provide powerful backup in heated battles, which will assist you in achieving victory. Let their guidance lead you to triumph!"

In terms of key features - players can look forward to remastered graphics, 60 FPS support, couch and online multiplayer, English voice acting from a familiar cast and unlockables like wallpapers and soundtracks. Here are some screenshots of the PC build:

When we find out more, we'll let you know.