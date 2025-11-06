Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have revealed a bunch of information for Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties for the Switch 2.

Launching on 12th February 2026, the game will comprise a full remake of Yakuza 3 with a completely new storyline added on for good measure. The new information goes into some of the combat enhancements you can expect, an overview of the Dark Ties premise, and some of the powers and upgrades you can expect to utilise in-game.

If you've yet to catch up with the series, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut is out now on Switch 2, while Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are both launching on 13th November 2025. Yakuza Kiwami is also available on the original Switch.

So let's take a look at the new information...

Yakuza Kiwami 3

- Dragon of Dojima: Kiwami Style Combat –Players can now enjoy the most attack techniques in the series' history and brand-new Heat Abilities in addition to fan favourites from the original Yakuza 3.

- Ryukyu Style Combat – Rooted in Okinawan martial arts, this battle style’s base stance utilises a tinbe and rochin, a traditional shield and short spear. Simply mash or hold down the buttons to weave in flashy sai, nichogama, tonfa, tekko, nunchaku, eiku, and surujin attacks. Kiryu can power up by maxing out his gauge and activating his Dragon Boost.

- Ability Upgrades – Kiryu's ability upgrades now give him access to his most diverse skill set to date. Complete missions and undergo training to mold Kiryu as you see fit or customise his cell phone to boost his motivation, taking his abilities to new heights.

Dark Ties

- Mine’s Story –The year is 2007. Yoshitaka Mine had once launched a successful startup, only to be stabbed in the back by a trusted partner. Wandering Kamurocho in a drunken stupor, he witnesses a gruesome conflict between yakuza factions. After watching a subordinate of Daigo Dojima sacrifice themselves, Mine longs to discover what makes a bond transcend material gain.

He approaches Tsuyoshi Kanda of the Tojo Clan's Nishikiyama Family in hopes of learning more about Daigo. Kanda welcomes him in as his sworn brother and right-hand man. Working in tandem, they bring significant wealth into the family's coffers. Soon, the Tojo Clan catches wind of Mine and Kanda's actions and springs into action. As Mine and Kanda navigate their way through this crisis, Mine begins to feel a sense of kinship toward Kanda and shortly after receives a sudden invitation from Daigo Dojima.

-Ruthless Combat – An elegant fighting style based on shoot-boxing, players can exploit openings in their opponent's defence to deliver refined combos and beat down enemies, and dash freely through the air to overwhelm foes with unpredictable movement.

- Dark Awakening Mode – Mine builds up his Shackled Heart by attacking enemies and can spend it to trigger Dark Awakening, a mode that empowers Mine. Using Dark Awakening, Mine drops his facade, revealing his true ferocity and transforming his battle animations and techniques. Mine possesses many stylish, cold-blooded Heat Actions, including an all-out barrage to the face and a brutal gut punch.

- Ability Upgrades – Mine's upgrades refine his combat abilities, improving his techniques and unlocking mid-air Heat Actions. A number of upgrades to Dark Awakening are also available.