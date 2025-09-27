Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Update [ ]: Following last week's "first look" at Kazuma Kirya's combat in Yakuza Kiwami 3, Sega has now shared another gameplay video for Yoshitaka Mine's combat in Dark Ties.

Dark Ties is a brand-new tale starring Kiryu's adversary and is bundled in with the main package. This two-in-one release will arrive on 12th February 2025.

Original Story:

Sega this week surprised Yakuza fans with the announcement of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties for the Switch 2.

It will be making its way to Nintendo's new hybrid system early next year on 12th February 2026, and while we've already got a teaser of what to expect, the team at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has now shared a "first look" at the combat gameplay in Yakuza Kiwami 3.

In case you missed the announcement, this "evolved edition" is based on Kazuma Kiryu's original PlayStation 3 title, which was released in 2009. And Dark Ties is a brand-new tale starring Yoshitaka Mine (Kiryu's adversary). This package promises to bring not only intense battles but also added cutscenes and reimagines the original outing with cutting-edge visuals.