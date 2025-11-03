Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are expanding the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise on the Switch 2 with the upcoming releases of Kiwami and Kiwami 2, and thanks to updated store pages on the eShop, we now have the file sizes.

Interestingly, neither game comes close to Yakuza 0: Director's Cut, which takes up a whopping 45.3GB, but if you're looking to purchase both, then you'll still need a fair bit of storage.

Yakuza: Kiwami will take up 20.2GB, while Kiwami 2 will take up 28.1GB. The former is slightly smaller than its OG Switch counterpart, which came in at 22.9GB.

Meanwhile, we already have a view of how large Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties will be when it launches on 12th February 2026. This will be the largest yet at 46GB, which isn't entirely surprising considering it'll be utilising the latest Dragon Engine technology alongside a substantial slice of brand-new content.

Kiwami 2 also made use of the Dragon Engine, and was the first remake to do so after the technology was introduced in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life in 2016. So expect slightly fancier visuals with this one on Switch 2 when compared to Yakuza 0 and Kiwami.

Kiwami and Kiwami 2 will both launch on 13th November 2025.