Nintendo has been in this business for a long time, so when you're attempting to decide on what the 100 best games released on its consoles and handhelds are, it's little wonder that it's quite the challenge.

However, we've teamed up with our friends over at IGN to do just that – and we're in the process of concocting a list of the best games ever released on Nintendo's systems.

You may wonder how this list differs from the one already on this site, but the remit here is somewhat different; this collaborative ranking will include third-party games that are either Nintendo hardware exclusives or are synonymous with Nintendo consoles.

"IGN and Nintendo Life have come together to build the definitive list of The 100 Best Nintendo Games of All Time," says IGN's Simon Cardy. "We'll be rolling that ranking out from Monday, November 10 to Friday, November 14, revealing 20 picks a day until one game is crowned Number One."

Be sure to check out IGN's Nintendo Voice Chat for a rundown of the selected games. Who knows? You might even spot a familiar face...

Before the final list is published, IGN is running a face-off campaign that allows you to cast your votes and shape a separate, reader-curated list.

Ahead of the final list going live, why don't you make your voice heard by heading over to IGN and helping to determine the running order for this in a user-generated ranking – you might help get your favourite game to the top of the tree!