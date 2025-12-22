Cronos: The New Dawn is a pretty challenging game. Featuring dark environments, limited ammunition, and enemies that can merge together to form stronger variants, it's one of the most taxing survival horror games out there.

We happen to love the challenge, but it's clear that many folks want a bit more of a relaxing experience with Bloober Team's latest. As such, the Temporal Diver Mode (easy difficulty) will be added as a free update in early 2026. It increases your health while nerfing the difficulty of the enemies, making for a smoother, less stressful ride for those who want to focus primarily on the story.

With this new addition, Cronos will feature three distinct difficulty modes, the hardest of which can only be unlocked upon completion of the main campaign. Here's a look at all three:

- Temporal Diver Mode (NEW!) - Increased player health and reduced enemy difficulty.

- Anvil of the Collective - Standard difficulty.

- Forged in Fire Mode - Unlocks after completing the Anvil of the Collective playthrough and is currently the highest difficulty setting.

We gave Cronos a score of 7/10 in our recent review. It's an excellent survival horror game; a true celebration of the genre. However, it largely fails to do anything truly original, instead pulling ideas from other franchises like Resident Evil and Dead Space.

It's all executed very well, mind you, so if you love a bit of horror, it's well worth checking out. This new difficulty option should also make it more approachable than ever.