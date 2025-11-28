IGN's Mario Kart World: Knockout Tour Streamer Showdown takes place today and pits 24 of the UK's most famous video game and variety streamers against one another across every Knockout Tour rally in Mario Kart World.

The roster will include the likes of Tubbo, Lucy Flight, and Matthew & Ryan.

Here's what IGN has to say about the event, which is sponsored by Nintendo:

"The Streamer Showdown will pit 24 streamers against each other in an endurance test unlike any other. The streamers will be split into six teams, so not only will they be racing for individual glory, but they’ll also have to support their teammates as they take on every Knockout Tour rally, back-to-back. Surrounding the races, we’ll also have shout-casters on hand, breaking down the day’s biggest plays and bringing you all the leaderboard latest. There will be nuggets of additional Mario Kart programming too, helping you to brush up on your own karting skills."

Here's the precise time that the Streamer Showdown will get underway in your region:

North America: 3am PST / 4am MST / 5am CST / 6am EST

3am PST / 4am MST / 5am CST / 6am EST UK/Ire: 11am GMT

11am GMT Europe: 12pm CET / 1pm EET

12pm CET / 1pm EET Asia/Oceania: 8pm JST / 7pm AWST / 10pm AEDT