Here at Nintendo Life, we're keenly aware that Kirby Air Riders just hasn't had enough, well, airtime.

Look, two Directs clocking in at 1 hour 45 minutes (yes, longer than The Super Mario Bros. Movie) just isn't enough, gosh darn it! So we want to rectify that.

Nintendo kindly invited us to give Kirby Air Riders a whirl, and so we've put together a 20-minute+ video of gameplay for you to peruse at your leisure. We get a good glimpse at some races and the City Trial mode, and while it's not direct-feed, it's pretty good quality nevertheless, if we do say so ourselves.

Don't forget, you can try out Air Riders for yourself with the Global Test Ride, kicking off this weekend for Switch 2 owners. For a proper look at what times you'll need to set aside, be sure to check out our full guide down below.