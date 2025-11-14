In case you missed it, the recently released game Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter teased the second chapter.

Now, in an update via Falcom's latest financial report for September 2025, the company has reportedly locked in a release window for the remake of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC – with the game scheduled to arrive by the fiscal year ending September 2026.

In a recent interview, the Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo mentioned how a remake of the second entry had to happen. Once again, here's what he had to say (via Push Square):

"If we didn’t follow up with a remake of Trails in the Sky SC, people would go, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ So, we do want to do a remake along the lines of Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter."

As our colleagues at Push Square also note, "the second Trails in the Sky game is widely considered to be one of the franchise's best instalments. It's got a gut-punching story and some fantastic character development — alongside some of the most memorable boss encounters in the series".

And without getting too far ahead, Kondo has previously stated how anything beyond this (as in a remake of the third instalment) will likely come down to "fan demand". For now, no specific platforms have been confirmed for the second chapter just yet, so when there's an official announcement, we'll let you know.

The 1st Chapter was released on the Switch and Switch 2 on 19th September 2025, and since then, the Switch 2 version has received some "image quality and performance settings". There's also a demo you can download from the eShop.