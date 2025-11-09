If you're a fan of cosy-style games and don't mind some classic building and resource management sim action, you might be interested in the upcoming Switch release Little Rocket Lab. This game originally made its console debut in October on the Xbox.

After being announced during the 'Wholesome Snack 2024' presentation last December, it seems it might finally have a release date. According to the official store page on Nintendo's website and eShop, it will launch next month on 10th December 2025 for $19.99 (or your regional equivalent).

This game is compatible with the Switch 2 and will apparently take up 1.8 GB on both Switch systems. Here's the official description, and you can see the original announcement trailer above:

You play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer headed home to complete your family's dream project - a rocket ship! Finding home not quite how she left it, Morgan will need to research and build clever contraptions and sprawling factories to help the locals. From simple drills and furnaces to complex assemblers, cranes and miles of conveyor belts, you'll convert local resources into useful materials and bring industry back to sleepy St. Ambroise. - Build clever contraptions and sprawling factories to solve puzzles and help the town

- Get to know the locals, make lifelong friendships and become the heart of the community

- Research and invent new machines, energy sources and mechanical friends

- Discover a heartwarming story as Morgan, an aspiring engineer with high hopes for town!

- Finally build your family's rocket ship! Outside of smashing together crazy contraptions, you'll need to mine out resources, explore coasts, railyards, quarries and underground areas - each part of town has its own materials to inspire you! You'll need to complete challenges, incorporate electrical elements, water, cranes, furnaces, crafting, automate through robotics, and loads more to ensure St. Ambroise returns to its former glory. Are you ready to roll up your sleeves? "Little Rocket Lab is a classic building and resource management sim, set in a cozy village filled with NPCs who want to help... and sometimes hinder. With friendships to rekindle, puzzles to solve and a huge world to explore, everything is in place to make this experience a blast from start to finish."

Over on Steam, this title has received "Very Positive" user reviews, so if you're into this kind of game - it might be worth keeping tabs on.