Shortly following its official announcement, the Resident Evil Pro Controller for Switch 2 has become available to pre-order.

So if you're really keen on picking this up, you might want to get moving before it's sold out. Something's telling us, however, that this might not happen, because good lord is it expensive.

Pre-orders are available in the UK at an eye-watering £83.99 via the My Nintendo store, which is even more expensive than the regular Pro Controller at £74.99. Over in the US, meanwhile, Best Buy is currently offering pre-orders at $99.99 – the price for the bog-standard Pro Controller over in the states is $89.99.

So yeah, it's an expensive one. Aesthetically, it's not a patch on the classic Chainsaw Controller from the GameCube days, either, but we can't have everything, can we?

Truth be told, we do like the overall design, but man, that Switch 2 logo in the centre is really doing its best to ruin everything, huh? It's literally obscuring the Resident Evil title, alongside a whole bunch of cool iconography from the overall design.

Still, it's neat that Nintendo is willing to allow a third-party Pro Controller at all, and the fact that it's for Resident Evil Requiem, of all things, is really cool.

Both the game and the Pro Controller will launch on 27th February 2026. A Grace Ashcroft amiibo will follow later in the year during Summer 2026.

